Top 10 Best Fall-Themed Minecraft Skins

If you’re cozying up to Minecraft this autumn season, there are plenty of skins out there on SkinDex that can help make the game feel that much more comfortable. Whether you want to look the part for the season or just find a skin that vibes with the way the leaves are turning, there’s a near-infinite amount of skins out there that you can safely download and apply to the Java version of Minecraft. This guide lists some great contenders for fall-themed skins that you can use while it rains outside.

10. Fall Season

If you’re a fan of skins that paint a picture, Fall Season is perfect. The front and back of the skin are the same, so if you have mods or other add-ons setting up the fall vibes for your world, this skin will fit right in with the aesthetic. Every inch of it is detailed, from the leaves in the trees to the sky and rocks around it.

9. October

This October skin is perfect for fall, with muted colors and plenty of oranges, yellows, and greens. If a fall aesthetic looks like wearing a big tan jacket to you, then you can really live it out with this mod. Every part is shaded appropriately, with little details like leaves on the back and legs to keep things delightful. It even has a plaid pattern on the back of the head, which suggests that the character actually has a hood.

8. Fall

This Fall skin is pretty simple, with bright orange shoes, black pants, and a heavy brown jacket. If you’re playing in a server with strict character roles, this one can suit any number of characters. It may be simple looking, but the skin itself is actually pretty high quality among the skins available out there. The pixel work is great, with details in the shading that give off the impression that the jacket is a bubble jacket.

7. October Outfit

If you fancy making your own skins, this resource for skins is perfect for overlaying with a pre-existing design. The October Outfit features a plaid outfit, mostly greyscale, aside from the clothes underneath the flannel. The details on this add-on are great, with little pumpkins on the socks and cute shorts that sport a cinnamon orange. If you understand how to edit skins to create your own, slapping this one on top of your carefully made designs can reap a new fashion for your skin rotation.

6. Fall Plaid Skin

If getting into flannels is the highlight of your fall, this skin is a creative way to show off. The color palette mostly keeps to itself, sporting browns and red atop dark jeans. Even the shoes have detail, from front to back, on the brown sneakers. It’s a relatively simple skin to use, but if casual is the autumn vibe you want to go, there are plenty of skins to go around on SkinDex for that.

5. Autumn Flowers

For skins that aren’t as simple, Autumn Flowers has you covered. There’s detail from the front to the back, mostly concerning autumn-colored flowers. This skin has a lovely color palette, the flowers and vines on the head conforming to fall colors. Everything from the skirt to the socks to the eye colors has nice shading on them. The blouse could be just a tad better, but if you want to change the skin up, a little pixel editing can never hurt.

4. Autumn Memories

For a more down-to-earth vibe, the Autumn Memories skin is a great look to flaunt. The oranges are a great muted shade, with tan overalls that look just worn down enough to be fashionable. Aside from the shading detail throughout, there’s even the added touch of the flower in the character’s hair that matches right with the outfit.

3. October Persona

October Persona is a great skin to either use straight away or edit to your liking. Human looks can go a long way, especially if you give pixel editing a shot for the finer details. Speaking of details, this skin is full of them, with how the socks are at different shuffled positions and the hair on the back of the costume. The vines on the hat and hoodie are also a nice touch, really selling the pumpkin look.

2. Autumn Vibes

For a skin that screams ‘bundled up,’ try out Autumn Vibes. It’s a little simple, but who doesn’t love a big, cozy jacket to run around in when the weather’s cold? While it may not have the most detailed shading in the world, sometimes less can be more when it comes to cute skins. The skin also looks to have two hair accessories going on: one headband in the front and a vine, fruit-laden one in the back.

1. Pumpkin Farmer

If you were enamored by the Pumpkin King and other Pumpkin folk from Potsfield town, then you’ll love running around as the Pumpkin Farmer. They have a nice pair of overalls and a simple look. What better way to celebrate fall than to run around as a spooky little pumpkin guy in your fall-themed Minecraft world? Bonus points if your farm contains exclusively pumpkins.