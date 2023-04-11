Using full-motion video to portray characters in a game has been around since the boom of CD-ROM. Since then, developers have continued to create genre-defying titles to celebrate and grow FMV as a genre. Generally, these games cater to horror, thriller, and investigative narratives, but over time creators have certainly branched out. To celebrate the variety now available, we’ve compiled the best FMV games of all time.

Related: The 10 best mystery games, ranked

After Hours

Image via Bahiyya Khan

After Hours is an interactive novel where you choose what happens next, but there are moments in the game where it only gives you the illusion of choice. This portrays how mental health can affect one’s actions, leaving you with no more than a singular choice on how you wish to respond to triggering events.

The game creates a mark on the gaming landscape in ways no other games can, by creating an FMV game that shows the harrowing reality of surviving with mental health challenges.

At Dead of Night

Image via Baggy Cat Ltd

The seamlessness of the full-motion videos with its game interactions in At Dead of Night makes it one of the best FMV games of all time. The game meshes the investigative and horror genre — the two most common genres of FMV games. While you have to unravel the dark truth of the creepy hotel before hightailing home, you also have to run away from Jimmy Hall, the front desk man who turns out to be a deranged killer who’s persistently out to get you.

At Dead of Night effortlessly captures the essence of FMV games, using full-motion videos to make your gaming experience more immersive. It also creatively uses CGI to increase interactivity, making your horror gameplay experience one for the books.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Image via Netflix

As the developers only made this game available to Netflix, you may think Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is not as accessible compared with other FMV games.

However, this only makes FMV as a genre assert its existence to those who are not yet familiar with it. This way, it also pays homage to the earliest form of FMV games which are interactive movies that you play multiple times to figure out their many endings.

The Black Mirror franchise loves its mind-bending narratives, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is no different.

Contradiction

Image via Baggy Cat Ltd

Contradiction is not your typical detective murder mystery game. You act as detective inspector Frederick Jenks who is sent to investigate a murder in the town of Edenton. By talking to several characters to catch them in a lie and using interactive items in the game, you are in for an immersive gaming experience.

Whether you decide to do all the sleuthing on your own or use an online walkthrough when you get stuck, Contradiction is a game you’re guaranteed to enjoy for hours on end. Hopefully, we’ll see a sequel someday that continues the hi-Jenks of the original.

Erica

Image via FlavourWorks

Erica combines point-and-click adventures with live video through gorgeous visuals and its high production value. The game flawlessly goes from video to its interactive elements and back again. There are no loading screens and the events happen in real-time, which makes the gameplay a seamless and interactive experience.

The story unfolds more slowly as it is a psychological thriller, but it easily keeps you engaged through its 90-minute run time. With a more laid-back yet still interactive gameplay, Erica easily flaunts just how well it was crafted.

Late Shift

Image via CtrlMovie

An FMV game with an interactive movie format, Late Shift immerses you to its narrative without having to rely on complex gameplay.

Its well-written story about the London criminal underground is shown with seamless transitions between scenes which keep you engaged. FMV fans can clearly see how Late Shift sets a new standard for the genre.

It places high regard on its production value, a narrative that plays out interestingly until its end, and strong acting that we only often see in films. Late Shift is something you can play multiple times with ease to figure out the different possible endings to its riveting story.

Night Trap

Released on Nintendo Switch for its remastered 25th-anniversary edition, Night Trap is, without a doubt, of great historical significance to the FMV genre. Although it is not the first game to introduce having to sift through different segments of live CCTV footage, it is the first one to truly make a mark.

A perfect run of the game can take you to as quick as half an hour, but you may find yourself playing it one too many times to master or “beat” the game. This entry also wouldn’t be complete without mentioning how controversial Night Trap was during its original release in 1992, even being brought before the US Congress during a 1993 hearing that led to the creation of the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Not For Broadcast

Image via NotGames

As you are tasked with censoring and editing the live footage of a series of television channels, Not For Broadcast gives you full control over the events that unfold.

FMV games started off being known as the quirky and kitschy genre of video games. Since its inception in the 80s, it slowly grew out of its stereotype, with most titles being composed of mainly murder mysteries, investigative thrillers, horror, and the like.

There are very few FMV games that attempt to deviate from this norm, but none ever hit the mark the way Not The Broadcast does. It wonderfully meets the standards of even the most meticulous player when it comes to its story writing, gameplay, acting, and replay value.

Telling Lies

Image via Sam Barlow

Telling Lies is easily one of the best FMV games of all time, perfect for fans of investigative thrillers who want to put their sleuthing skills to a test.

Through non-linear storytelling with believable characters portrayed by effective actors, Telling Lies will make you forget time while surfing through video clips trying to piece the events together. The game also makes a commentary on our self-imagined sense of security and privacy in such a hyper-digital modern world, as it doesn’t really explain where the database of videos comes from.