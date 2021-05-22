Best heavy weapons in Apex Legends (2021)

Heavy weapons have always held an interesting place in the Apex Legends meta. There was a time that the Spitfire would’ve been number one on this list no contest, but after the Season 9 nerf, the category is a bit shaken up. If we lined-up all the heavy hitters and aimed for the best of the best, what would that look like? Let’s take a look.

Prowler

There is a reason the Prowler SMG is a care package weapon. While unwieldly in its default burst mode, with a simple toggle into auto-fire, it’s clear this thing was designed to melt. It is a close-range weapon, so if you’re playing mid to long-range, you may want to skip this, but the Prowler is pretty much always worth picking up if you are using another SMG.

Flatline

The Flatline VK-47 is probably one of the most underrated weapons in the game. It’s a great weapon both in auto-fire mode, or in single-fire if you have the Anvil Receiver Hop-Up. You can utilize this gun both at mid-range and close-range depending on the optics, and the hip-fire isn’t too bad either. While it isn’t the best gun in the game, it is one of the most versatile.

Spitfire

While it no longer sits in the number one spot, the Spitfire is still kicking. The spitfire is a solid LMG, though not as powerful as the L-Star is right now. It works well with a mid-range optic and even though it has no toggle fire mode, can still be utilized in two ways by switching between a mid-range optic and hip fire. Both can be deadly if utilized correctly.

We debated putting the Wingman on the list because for high-level players it is one of the best guns. That said, the difficulty threshold is just too high to justify it. If you have golden aim, though, give the Wingman a try.