Best Hisuian forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces a new area, the Hisuian region. In it, there are several Pokémon with new forms that you can find in the wild and evolve regular Pokémon into them. But which ones should you go out of your way to find and add to your collection? In this guide, we’re going to cover the best Hisuian forms you can catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Best Hisuian forms

Hisuian Avalugg

Avalugg will have a brand new form in Pokémon Legends, changing it into an Ice and Rock-type. The Hisuian Avalugg looks moderately different, with the same overall appearance, but with some notable changes in its build, such as having darker legs, and a much larger iceberg head at the front. If you’re looking for a strong, sturdy Pokémon to add to your team, the Hisuian Avalugg form is a good choice.

Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine

Image via The Pokémon Company YouTube

The Hisuian form of Growlithe was one of the initial Pokémon the team showed off that was being added to Pokémon Legends. The Hisuian form of Growlithe and Arcanine were given an additional typing, making them a Fire and Rock-type Pokémon. Their overall design was significantly modified, with Arcanine receiving a much larger color palette change than Growlithe received. By making these two a Fire and Rock-type, while extremely weak to Water-type moves, these two feel far more effective in battle.

Kleavor

Image via the Pokémon Company

Scyther receives another evolution form, with the capability to become Kleavor, a Bug and Rock-type Pokémon. The transformation looks widely different from Scizor, Scyther’s other evolution, but it does line up more closely to what Scyther looks like, keeping the larger arms, but instead of blades, it uses axes. The overall color palette is widely different, exchanging the green and white for a yellow and dark brown shade. You’ll encounter Kleavor as a Noble Pokémon early in the game.

Hisiuan Sliggoo and Goodra

The original form of these two, Goomy, did not receive a Hisuian form, but Sliggoo and Goodra did. Now, with a small modification to their appearance, they’ve become a Dragon and Steel-type Pokémon, greatly enhancing their overall defenses in battle. We highly recommend trying to go out of your way to find a Goomy in Pokémon Legends as this combination is definitely going to be a winner outside of Pokémon Legends.

Hisuian Typhlosion

While Cyndaquil and Quilava did not receive Hisuian forms, their final evolution did. Typhlosion has a brand new form in Pokémon Legends, making it a Fire and Ghost-type. The combination has been used before, it’s an interesting choice, and Typhlosion’s overall appearance makes it look far more relaxed than it has been in previous games. Despite how relaxed it is, the glowing fire around its neck still rages brightly, even if it has a slightly different color.

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark

Screenshot via Pokémon YouTube channel

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark were one of the teased and later revealed Pokémon to receive new forms for Pokémon Legends. When these two had their forms revealed, many fans were excited about encountering these two in the wild. Previously, they were a Dark-types, but in Pokémon Legends they are a Normal and Ghost-type Pokémon, with widely different appearances than their Unova forms.