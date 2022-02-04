Best locations to farm Copper Ore in Guild Wars 2

If you think of valuable resources, you don’t often list Copper as one of them, at least not in video games. In Guild Wars 2, however, many different crafting professions need Copper as a resource. To get it, you’ll need to spend the money at the Black Lion Trading post, or you’ll have to farm up the resources for yourself. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to save some cash, farming can be very tedious if you don’t know what you’re looking for or where.

Farming Basics

Screenshot by Gamepur

Copper Ore comes in two different forms, either from Copper Ore nodes located across maps or Rich Copper Veins. Copper Ore needs to be mined with at least a Copper Mining Pick and gives one to three pieces of Ore per node. Rich Copper Ore grants a bit more and can be mined three times before disappearing. You also have a chance to collect various precious stones, but they’ll be the lower-tier Pebble.

Copper Ore is only available in lower level maps, from levels 1 -15.

Remember, if you’re looking to mine quickly and efficiently, you’ll need to ensure that your settings are correct. Under General Settings, make sure that Show All Usable Objects is checked. This enabled you to see the nodes from a greater distance. You’ll also want to keep an eye on your Minimap for the Node icons indicated there.

Maps

Ashford Plains

Screenshot by Gamepur

The home of the Char, and once that of the humans long ago. This map’s route is a little bit confusing. However, you can approach it from any angle or direction. As it’s a low-level area, the enemies here aren’t as challenging but watch out for roaming Champions. It’s recommended to start from the Waypoint in the map’s middle right or from the gate to the Black Citadel.

Caledon Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The starting area of the Slyvari and filled with Risen. It’s pretty straightforward to run this route. There are, however, some water-based nodes, so make sure you’re prepared for underwater combat.

Metrica Province

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find yourself running a short circuit here in Homeland of the Asura. There’s nothing too complicated or tricky about this area apart from a couple of Inquest members, but watch out for dynamic events.

Queensdale

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the home of the humans, the Queensdale route is simple enough. There are some nodes in the bandit caves and you’ll have to watch out for the Shadow Behemoth pre-events while farming.

Kessex Hills

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s not that many Copper Nodes on this map, but you’ll want to remember that you’ll find a lot of Iron Nodes here as well, which means you’ll be able to kill two birds with one pickax.