How does underwater combat work in Guild Wars 2? Answered

Many games have underwater combat systems, and some can be very confusing indeed. When looking at Guild Wars 2 and its underwater combat system, there are some things that players need to keep in mind. With quite a lot of action happening under the waves, you’ll need to understand exactly what you’re doing and when to do it. This guide will explain to you the basics of underwater combat and the weapons needed.

Aquabreathers

Screenshot by Gamepur

First things first, you don’t need to worry about your oxygen bar being depleted. Every player gains access to a breathing apparatus through leveling and personal story completion, and they can also be purchased from various merchants across the world. It is also possible to travel underwater without the apparatus, but if you’re looking for the extra armor protection whilst underwater, which you’ll probably need, it’s best to keep on equipped. All qualities of Aquabreathers are available for purchase until the Exotic level. These are much rarer drops from Ultimate Wintersday Gifts and the Ancient Mariner’s Oilcloth Bags.



It is also possible to craft Ascended versions of the breather. You can obtain recipes to craft these by paying with Fractal Relics, or by searching for the recipes on the Trading Post. Additionally, you can purchase Ascended breathers from Slooshoo in Bitterfrost Frontier by paying with Unbound Magic and Fresh Winterberries, or from Dive Master Astora by paying with Swim-Speed Infusions which are obtained by opening sunken chests and as a reward for completing the Achievement Master Diver.

Weapons

You’ll have to equip a class-specific type of aquatic weapon if you wish to engage in underwater combat. Each class has access to its own kind of aquatic weapon and the main three are:

Harpoon Gun – Warrior, Engineer, Ranger, Thief.

Spear – Guardian, Warrior, Revenant, Ranger, Thief, Mesmer, Necromancer.

Trident – Guardian, Revenant, Elementalist, Mesmer, Necromancer

If your class can use multiple weapons, the one that you feel is most suited to your current playstyle is the best one to use. Classes like the Elementalist and the Engineer, do not have a choice in the weapon they use.

The main thing to note is that the aquatic weapon allows you to engage in combat underwater but the skills are different from the skills you use on land. You’ll need to spend some time figuring out what each skill does.

Utility Skills

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some Utility Skills are just not applicable underwater. These will be marked with little water drops on the skill. if you have these Utility Skills already equipped once you go into the water for the first time they’ll be automatically removed and you’ll have to choose new ones. Every time after that, your skills will automatically switch as you enter the water.

Fighting Underwater

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you fight underwater, there’s a chance your HP might drop to zero. In that case, you’ll be prompted to Swim to the Surface. You’ll also enter the downed state, but you’ll be able to move, unlike a normal downed state. This means that you can still deal damage, and if you kill an enemy you’ll Rally and you can recover your HP pool, albeit at a lower level as a penalty.