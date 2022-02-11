Best locations to farm Medicinal Leeks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Medicinal Leeks are one of the most important items for crafting. Leeks allow you to craft potions. This, in turn, can be used to craft stronger potions later in the game. Medicinal Leeks are also the key to crafting Revives. Without this important plant, you would be buying all of your healing items so it is important to keep some on you. Here are the best places to farm Medicinal Leeks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Obsidian Fieldlands

Screenshot by Gamepur

Medicinal Leeks aren’t the most uncommon items to find across the Hisui region. It does seem like they become more scarce as you progress across the various regions. While you may reach new areas, there is nothing wrong with returning to where everything began. Aspiration Hill is filled with Medicinal Leeks for you to grab and getting them to respawn is as simple as leaving and coming back. Of course, the other areas of the Obsidian Fieldlands can prove fruitful for Medicinal Leek farming so it doesn’t hurt to branch out.

Crimson Mirelands

Screenshot by Gamepur

All across the Crimson Mirelands are hay bales. Destroying these hay bales is as simple as tossing out a Pokémon. They will destroy the hay bale and you will get various items out of it. One of the most common items you will get from these hay bales is Medicinal Leeks, making it a great way to farm them if you happen to be in the area.

Farming

Screenshot by Gamepur

When trying to farm Medicinal Leeks, you shouldn’t overlook the literal farm that you have in Jubilife Village. Farming Medicinal Leeks will cost you 1,000 PokéDollars. After the seeds are planted, head out into the wilds of Hisui and catch at least eight Pokémon to help maximize your harvest. Combine this with the other farming methods to get a great haul.