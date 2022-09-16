Minecraft has been has been undoubtedly one of the most successful games every since its launch with one of the largest followings and player bases in gaming history. Part of the popularity is due in no small part to the flexibility of the game through its different modes, including Adventure Mode. Adventure mode limits the permissions of the players to prevent griefing or unwanted actions in a world designed by someone. As with all other creative outlets in the game, Minecraft modders, programmers, and creative players have a great history with Adventure Mode, creating incredibly unique maps, immersive storylines, and unique challenges. Here is the list of the ten best Adventure Mode maps in Minecraft.

The best Minecraft Adventure Mode maps

Cops and Robbers series

Image via Podcrash

There are multiple maps in the popular Cops and Robbers series, and they are all a blast to play on. These maps are developed by Podcrash, a group of independent developers and map makers, and all can be downloaded from their website and the Planet Minecraft site.

These maps require at least two players to participate, one cop and one robber, but the experience is better with more people. The game is based in a very well-built prison block. The cop’s duty is to order around the prisoners and keep the jail running like a normal prison, while the robbers need to look for any opportunity to escape and get out of the prison before they get caught by the cops.

Drehmal v2: Primordial

Image via Planet Minecraft

Download

This remake of the original Drehmal map is designed with a whimsical, fantastical flair. The map is expansive and highly detailed throughout, with many locales and things to see. Everywhere you go, you are guaranteed to find something new. The creators of this map spent more than a year completely reworking the map and adding new lore, stories, and secrets, so there is no shortage of content.

Ender Island

Download

This map is based on a beautifully terraformed island meant to test your Minecraft survival skills. It features numerous dungeons, boss fights, quests, and challenges for you to complete. You and any friends you bring along will spawn on a sunken ship and immediately be given a series of challenges that will test you in many ways. If you think there are too many easy quests in Minecraft Adventure maps, definitely give Ender Island a try.

Heart of Darkness

Download

If you find most Minecraft maps to be too bright and happy, you will want to consider jumping into Heart of Darkness. This RPG has you taking on a number of dimensional monsters that have been appearing out of rifts on this island. You have to jump into the thick of their homeland and banish them from this area.

Open World Zombie Apocalypse

Download

There is a reason zombie games are still popular. They are still so much fun to play through. This map places you in a desolate society ruled by the undead. Explore cities, loot resources, learn the stories of other survivors, and fight to survive the armies of zombies. This map is constantly being updated, even getting a fresh coat of paint as recent as August 2022.

The Secret Island

Image via Planet Minecraft

Download

The basis for this map is that you have been gifted a huge private wonderland by the estate of a late eccentric billionaire. The island is a huge place designed with multiplayer fun in mind. There are boat races, parkour courses, treehouses, and a lot more to explore and do. This map has quite a bit of background behind it that the author gives to you right upfront when you first enter. Past that, this is your own private amusement park for you to relax and have fun in both solo and with a few friends.

Skyland

Image via Planet Minecraft

Download

Skyland is very unique for this list. You spawn on one of many islands floating in the sky, which all have a running theme around them. You are free to build and explore as much as you want in each environment, but there are also dungeons and bosses to take on scattered across the islands. The world is your oyster, just be careful as you navigate it, or you will end up falling into the void below.

The Sunken Island

Download

Inspired by an image found on DeviantArt, this map is located on an island in a bowl in the middle of the ocean. While some may think sitting on a beach and looking into the distance may be relaxing, in this map, you are greeted by a giant wall of water. Explore the surrounding area’s mountains, caves, and forest and complete the objectives to get everything out of this unique setting.

Toy Story 2

Download

Whether you are a fan of the classic Pixar series Toy Story or not, this map is a true adventure through a world much larger than you are used to. Anyone who has played through Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue will recognize the inspiration for this map for its design and story. At the very least, this is a good chance for gamers who played that game to have a chance to relive that in a new experience.

Witchcraft and Wizardry – The Floo Network

Image via Planet Minecraft

Download

The Harry Potter universe is unquestionably one of the most coveted worlds in all of media. This adventure map only works in Java Edition 1.16-1.16.5, but it allows you to attend the iconic school from the books and movies, Hogwarts. You attend classes, learn spells, and use them in the extended world, including Hogsmeade, London, Diagon Alley, and more. If you are a fan of the Harry Potter story and the Wizarding World, you will want to relive it in the first person. Be sure to give this map a try.