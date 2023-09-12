Minecraft: Top 10 Best Cave World Seeds in MC

Minecraft’s caves now have two distinct biome systems: Lush and Dripstone. Each offers unique challenges and rewards, making exploration essential. I’ve compiled a list of the best cave world seeds for both Bedrock and Java versions of Minecraft.

The five best cave world seeds for Bedrock Minecraft

Seed 1241649616

This seed provides plenty of cave exploration opportunities, especially because the spawn point is located practically at a cave mouth, letting you get to spelunking right away. There is a good variety of both Lush and Dripstone caverns, surrounded by both oceans and lava.

Seed -1597699456

The cave systems of this seed spread into a wide network of interconnected caves sprawling over the whole world. Interestingly, this seed was provided by the developers as a showcase of the Lush cave biome, so expect to find plenty of them on this map.

Seed 8430682449981033048

Deep beneath this forested world spread endless Dripstone caves with just a few Lush enclaves. This is a very fun seed if you’re looking for a rich, cave-based playthrough, and there’s even easy access to Zombie Spawner for extra fun in the late game.

Seed -645644363236967887

If you’re looking for cliffs and a true climbing experience, this is a wonderful seed for you. There are tall jungle-clad mountains on the surface, with sprawling deep caverns below, comprised of treacherous cliffs and chasms. A real explorer’s dream.

Seed -4909791828733745509

You love caves, but also love water? Okay, then this is the perfect seed, filled with underground waterways, streams, and grottos. For extra danger, dripstone stalactites threaten your progress, but there are also plenty of open spaces to build a base in.

The five best cave world seeds for Java Minecraft

Seed 2503991446119185525

Ice sheets, rivers, and tall birch forests dominate the surface, but there is also a sprawling cave system under it all. This seed is excellent if you want to split your time between below- and above-ground exploration and building.

Seed -3212841254549877385

This seed has an interesting feature for you to explore underground. On the surface, it looks just like your classic Minecraft world. Down below, there is a sequence of lower and lower Dripstone caves, which all lead to a drop into the Deep Dark.

Seed 4981516925953961499

For more challenge-minded players, this seed provides a widespread cavern system situated under the frozen oceans of the surface world. The caves in this seed provide wide plateaus to build on, which feature spread-out mob spawn locations all around.

Seed -992714597311471801

This is a famous seed known for surface adventuring that mimics the now-defunct Farlands setup. But the lesser-known fact about this seed is that there are plenty of Lush cave systems located underneath, complete with all sorts of adventuring and dungeoneering content.

Seed 1733739539271494892

For a change of scenery, this seed provides several giant cave complexes situated under this world’s deserts. This paints the cave walls in that warm sandy yellow, making for a very unique building opportunity, especially if you want to recreate ancient Egyptian tombs and pyramids.