Best Minecraft enchantments for PvP

When people typically think of Minecraft, they likely imagine the survival aspects of the game. If not that, building structures and home bases are what you are drawn to for the game. With all that being said, certain Minecraft servers are dedicated to establishing a PvP environment where you need to use your skills to outplay others. If you are looking to make your weapons and armor better, here are the best enchantments for Minecraft PvP.

10. Feather Falling

Feather Falling is the most situational enchantment on this list. It will negate some fall damage if you are falling from a great height. While it is great for areas that can result in you falling to your death, those moments will be too far and in-between, and you should focus on other enchantments first.

9. Punch

Punch is an exclusive bow enchantment that does not affect the damage your arrows do. Instead, it will increase the distance enemies fly backward when hit by one of your shot arrows. This can set players hit by your shots to be sent hurtling down cliffs to their death.

8. Power

Power is a simple enchantment to understand. All it does is add damage to your bow, so the arrows you shoot are more lethal. Being relegated to only the bow makes it appear a bit lower on this list, but it could be a nice pick-up.

7. Knockback

Knockback works the same as Punch, but instead for melee weapons. Anyone you strike with a Knockback weapon will fly further backward than usual. This makes it great for cornering enemies or sending them over cliffs.

6. Projectile Protection

Projectile Protection protects you from, well, projectiles. Any incoming arrows or tridents from enemy players will do less damage when you have this enchantment on your armor pieces. The fact that a large portion of fights will be with melee weapons has this lower on the list, but regardless of that, it is imperative that you take the steps to make sure you can survive enemy attacks while also dealing out your own damage.

5. Fire Aspect/Flame

Both Fire Aspect and Flame do the same thing, but the only difference is where they are applied. Fire Aspect is added to melee weapons where Flame will be added to bows. When enchanted, they will catch whoever you hit them with on fire. Of course, this is a great way to deal damage, but it can be nerfed pretty hard if your enemies have a particular enchantment on from later in this list.

4. Thorns

Thorns will give people attacking you another reason to reconsider their assault. Anyone who lands a hit on you while you have this on an armor piece will feel some damage coming back their way. It won’t likely kill anyone on its own, but it’s good combined with any other damage you put into them.

3. Fire Protection

Fire Protection negates some incoming fire damage and will stack with other pieces of armor you have enchanted with it. The game limits you to protect yourself from fire damage for up to 80% of incoming fire damage just from this enchantment being on multiple pieces of armor. You will be happy you have it on when you need it.

2. Sharpness

Sharpness adds damage to your sword or axe swings. There are five levels to this enchantment that can all quickly dispatch your enemies if they pick a fight without proper protection. The thing is, though, even with good armor, Sharpness can be a deadly weapon to have on your side and end a fight before it has even begun.

1. Protection

Where Fire Protection reduces flame damage, Protection negates almost any kind of damage (including fire). If you get all pieces with the fourth armor level, you will dismiss any incoming damage from enemies by 80%. They can’t possibly win if they can’t kill you, right? Even if you cannot get all pieces of armor with maxed-out Protection, the boost is simply too good to pass up and will decide more than a few fights you have.