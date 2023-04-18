10 Best Minecraft Server Hosting Companies, Ranked

It should come as no surprise that creating a dedicated server is a crucial aspect if you are looking to enjoy Minecraft with friends on a regular basis. However, with the number of server hostings companies out there, it might be a hassle to pick the best one out of the lot that suits your needs. Hence, we’re listing the 10 best Minecraft Server Hosting companies and ranking them accordingly.

10. Nodecraft

Image via Nodecraft

Setting up a server with Nodecraft requires just a few clicks. It is a trusted server hosting service that has been on the market for an extended period. The service boasts cloud backup and provides Game Servers per Node. You also get a dedicated IP Address so you can avoid network problems, port collisions, and DDoS impact. Lastly, there are no additional charges for the number of players that join your server. Hence, you can invite as many friends as possible to your server without any hassle.

9. GGServers

Image via GGServers

GGServers offers a dedicated server hosting service, making your gameplay experience smooth and fun. It supports both the Java & Bedrock Edition of the game and its Customized Multicraft Control Panel ensures you can fully customize your experience through the game. Other benefits of using GGServers include Unmetered SSD & NVMe Storage, Full FTP & MySQL Database Access, and 24/7 Live Chat & Ticket Technical Support, ready to guide you whenever needed. The packages for using GGServers start from just 3$/mo and go up to 96$/mo.

The subscription plan model for Nodecraft starts from 9.98$/mo and goes up to 39.98$/mo. However, before paying for their services upfront, you can take a free trial to see if it suits your need.

8. Hostwinds

Image via Hostwinds

Many companies rely on third-party to provide their services, but this is not the case with Hostwinds. The service outright owns its infrastructures, servers, systems, and structures, making hosting cheaper and less intricate to set up.

There are three packages that the service offers: Basic, Advanced, and Ultimate. The Basic plan costs $5.24/mo and gets users Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Disk space, and 1 Domain. On the other hand, the Advanced plan costs $6.74/mo and offers 4 domains on top of every service that is in the Basic package. Lastly, the Ultimate package offers unlimited Domains along with Unlimited Bandwidth and Unlimited Disk.

7. MCProHosting

Image via MCProHosting

MCProHosting has been around since 2011, hosting Minecraft servers in 22 different places on six continents. In partnership with Cloudflare Spectrum, MCProHosting offers proactive and real-time mitigation, over 37 Tbsp or 37,000 Gbps of mitigation bandwidth, multiple traffic routes, and a 17% latency reduction for $6.99 per month.

If you need help or don’t want to run your own Minecraft server, MCProHosting also has server management services. The Express plan costs $7.99 monthly and comes with 20 mods and 25 plugin setups. The Premium plan has 50 mods, 35 plugin setups, and unlimited slots. Ultimate and Extreme packages also give you 100 or 150 mods, 45 or 60 plugin setups, unlimited slots, and Discord support. The only plan that gives you more GB RAM is the Extreme plan.

6. ScalaCube

Image via ScalaCube

ScalaCube promises reliable Minecraft server hosting for as little as $2.50 for the first month and $5 monthly afterwards. This is for a server with 768MB RAM and room for up to 10 players. The platform lets you install any modpack you want with just one click, and you can even use custom forge servers to make your own Minecraft launcher. The launcher makes it easy to set up your server with just a few clicks, a benefit you won’t find very often elsewhere.

ScalaCube’s other strengths are its user-friendly interface that is well laid out and easy to navigate, its stability, its excellent support team, and the fact that it has no lags in its service. ScalaCube also supports BungeeCord and modpacks, full file access, free MySQL, a backup system, a website/forum, and more. Plus, this provider is a great deal for the money. You get a guarantee that the server will be up 99.9% of the time, and there are no limits on how many people can play on each server. It also helps that there are a lot of server locations in the US, UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

5. BisectHosting

Image via Bisect Hosting

BisectHosting has been praised for its hard work to make hosting Minecraft servers as easy and cheap as possible. No matter how big or small your multiplayer community is, Bisect’s servers will not let you down because they have unlimited slots.

The service offers a variety of Minecraft server hosting options, including budget and premium packages with 1GB to 32GB of RAM starting at $7.99 per month. BisectHosting is a good choice because it is easy to set up and has unlimited slots (in premium packages), free MySQL, free subdomains, mod pack updates, and more.

You can choose from budget and premium packages with the features you need, and 24/7 customer service will ensure you get all the help you need. With eight server locations around the world, you have a lot of ways to make sure that latency is as low as possible. These servers are strategically placed in the US (in California, Florida, Texas, Oregon, and New York) and in the UK, France, Poland, Brazil, Germany, Russia, and Canada. It’s also important to know that your server is protected against DDoS attacks at no extra cost.

4. Apex Hosting

Image via Apex Hosting

Does the idea of installing and playing your favourite modpack with just one click sound appealing? Apex Hosting has made that possible, and this provider makes hosting Minecraft easy with plugins, mods, minigames, and maps.

Apex Hosting also gives you access to 16 server locations in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Poland, France, Germany, Russia, Israel, Australia, China, and Singapore, among others. Having a choice of where the server is located helps keep latency very low.

Many Minecraft fans choose Apex because it gives them complete control over the server, as well as world-class support, fast connections, and a large number of server version options. The fact that Apex Hosting automatically backs up your files is another thing that makes it a good choice.

3. Shockbyte

Image via Shockbyte

Shockbyte is a company that specializes in supporting game servers. It doesn’t just help Minecraft players, though; it also hosts servers for games like Rust, Ark: Survival Evolved, Arma 3, and Hytale. Shockbyte rents out servers for as little as $9.99 monthly, including customer service available 24/7 on three continents. The company’s Minecraft server hosting plan also includes a free subdomain, an automated system to help with instant setup, 100% protection from DDoS attacks, and 100% uptime. Plans start at $2.50 and offer 1GB to 16GB of RAM.

2. ScalaHosting

Image via Scalahosting

If you were wondering if you could use a VPS to host a Minecraft server, the answer is yes. ScalaHosting’s VPS hosting makes setting up a Minecraft server more affordable. There are four Minecraft hosting plans on ScalaHosting: Zombie, Slime, Guardian, and Giant. For $61.95 per month, the Zombie plan gives you 2 CPU Core, 4GB RAM, 80GB SSD, unlimited MySQL Databases, 4TB bandwidth, and 1Gbps uplink port. ScalaHosting uses virtual-dedicated servers so that it doesn’t waste resources and gets the most out of the hardware. This means that the resources you buy aren’t shared with the other people who use the same bare-metal server.

The most expensive Minecraft server hosting plan costs $249.95 per month, but you get eight times as much RAM and 640GB SSD storage. ScalaHosting is like Hostinger because it makes managing your VPS easy. It has a control panel that works with all server types on the market. Furthermore, you manage your server without installing anything on your own computer.

1. Hostinger

Image via Hostinger

Hostinger promises the best web hosting solution for the perfect website. It also specializes in Minecraft server hosting, with plans made just for the game and resources that try to optimize Minecraft’s performance to the core. Hostinger lets you set up a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for Minecraft in seconds. This saves you a lot of time and costs as little as $8.95 per month. Hostinger plans offer 2GB to 16GB of memory for Minecraft hosting, up to eight virtual CPUs, DDoS protection, full-time support, free MySQL, and even a mobile app. Each plan also guarantees a 99.9% uptime.

The service makes it easy to manage your VPS with just a few clicks. They also put your data’s privacy and security first and offer a money-back guarantee. Once you’ve signed up for the account and paid for it, you’re good to go.