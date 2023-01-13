Roblox Clicker on Scratch codes (January 2023)

It seems not even the huge scale of the Roblox platform is enough to contain every Roblox game. Roblox Clicker on Scratch is a unique game created using MIT’s Scratch programming language. As the name implies, the intention is to click as quickly as possible to earn Robux – though not the kind you can use on the Roblox platform.

Like many other games, Roblox Clicker on Scratch offers codes to help you make as many Robux as possible. These codes give boosts to the number of Robux earned per click and a hefty bonus to your total number of clicks. Like in Roblox Clicker Simulator, the goal is to earn as many clicks as possible, preferably without breaking your mouse in the process.

All Roblox Clicker on Scratch codes list

Roblox Clicker on Scratch codes (Working)

These are all the codes currently working for Roblox Clicker on Scratch.

GameXLegend123 — Reward: 1000 Clicks, 10 Robux per second, and 100 Click Power.

— Reward: 1000 Clicks, 10 Robux per second, and 100 Click Power. 10k —Reward: 10k Clicks, 10k Robux per second, and 10k Click Power.

Roblox Clicker on Scratch codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Clicker on Scratch.

Related: All Roblox Race Clicker codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Clicker on Scratch

It is very straightforward to redeem codes in Roblox Clicker on Scratch. Just follow these simple steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open the game in your browser Click on the Codes button on the right side of the game screen Enter the code in the text box that appears at the bottom of the screen Hit Enter and the rewards should be added to your game

How to get more codes for Roblox Clicker on Scratch

Many game developers release new codes when they reach new milestones, such as new content or the number of players in the game. However, the developer of Roblox Clicker on Scratch hasn’t left their social media details to help players find new codes. At the time of writing, the only sure way to ensure that you have any new codes that pop up for Roblox Clicker on Scratch is to check the website periodically to see if they have been added.

Why won’t my Roblox Clicker on Scratch codes work?

The codes in Roblox Clicker on Scratch are all case-sensitive, so make sure that you’re typing it carefully. It is also possible that the code has been removed from the game unexpectedly, so check if it is expired. If you’re sure the code should work, make sure you haven’t copied an empty space at the end of the code, which can cause it to register as invalid.

What is Scratch?

The good folks at MIT are always looking to encourage the next generation of computer programmers, which is why they created Scratch. This is a coding language designed to be easily accessible to young people who are just starting to code. It can be used to create basic functions or, like Roblox Clicker on Scratch, an entire game hosted in a web browser.

What is Roblox Clicker on Scratch?

There are several different skins to use, and each click earns players in-game currency that can be used to buy new cursors and power-ups to further drive up the number of clicks they earn. Despite its name, Roblox Clicker on Scratch is not a Roblox game. Instead, it is a clicker game that counts how many mouse button presses a player makes in a short amount of time.