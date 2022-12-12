The 10 best mods for Valheim

Valheim might be in early access, but that hasn’t stopped multiple modders from creating useful tools and unique mechanics in new mods. These mods vary in use. We expect even more mods to arrive for Valheim throughout the game’s development process. These are the 10 best mods you can download for Valheim.

Best mods for Valheim

Automatic fuel

If you want a quicker experience for your resources to go where you need to be in the refiners, the Automatic Fuel mod helps with this process. It places the fuel for your torches, windmills, spinning wheels, kilns, and smelters from anything nearby or a chest to keep them going. All you have to do is supply them with the material, and it takes the micromanaging aspect out of this process.

Bigger Item Stack

Tired of carrying only a few items? The Bigger Item Stack mod expands the number of things you can have of a single object. For example, you can only carry 50 pieces of leather scraps, but with this mod, you’ll expand that number to 1,000. You can do that with several items in your inventory, meaning you won’t have to run back and forth as much, making farming and hunting much easier.

Fast Ferment

Your Valheim world is slowly moving forward while you’re busy mining or chopping down trees. There’s a night and day cycle, and at the start of every new day, a precise number shows how long you’ve been playing in that world of Valheim. Not too many things take time. For example, it doesn’t take a day to make a sword at your forge. It takes a bit of time for metals to melt down into ingots, but it’s only a minute or two for each one. Mead, on the other hand, will take days to ferment. When you place it into a fermenter, it takes roughly three days to complete, and that’s time-consuming. The Fast Ferment mod removes this time, allowing you to place your base mead into the ferment, and you can finish it in minutes. You can edit the time to your desired amount.

Fermenter Status

Similar to the Fast Ferment mod, the Fermenter Status provides you with an actual timer of how much longer it will be before the mead is done. This will not modify your brewing mead’s real-time, but it will show you the timer of how much longer the current mead will be. The base game does not show the timer or provide any updates until the mead is finished brewing. For those who don’t want to change the experience of waiting for mead but at least want to know how much longer it will take before it’s done, the fermenter status is a helpful mod.

First Person

One of the biggest features players have asked the developers of Valheim to include in the base game was a first-person view. We don’t know if there will be a final version with that installed. Until there is, there are several first-person mods available that community members have created. Of the ones available, this one was our favorite to use. When you download it, make sure to scroll forward until you’re in the first-person mode to take advantage of it. It’s a simple addition and gives players the option to survive in the brutal landscape as if they were playing a first-person game.

Locate Merchant

The trader in Valheim sells you various rare items that can increase your time in the world. The trader, Haldor, does not share his position with you when you first start the game. You have to find them somewhere in your world, and they can be anywhere. Although we’ve narrowed down their location to not being too far away from the starting location, this can take a bit of time. For those who don’t want to worry about it, the Locate Merchant mod removes the guesswork and immediately shows you where you need to go.

More Inventory slots

For those who feel like they need more slots to carry their favorite items, you want to add more inventory slots to your game. The only item in Valheim that increases the number of items you can have is Thor’s belt, Megingjord, which you can purchase from the trader. While it increases your weight, it doesn’t give you more item slots. The More Slots mod increases the number of slots in your inventory, making it easy to carry several items on your character without making multiple trips.

No Death Penalty

When you die, there aren’t many penalties. The worst of them is losing some stat skill points. The No Death Penalty mod prevents your skill levels from decreasing, and you can also keep the food you ate. So, if you perish with some sea serpent soup right when you die, you can still use it until the duration goes away. This is a great mod for any player who wants a more casual experience in Valheim and enjoys the base-building experience.

Peaceful Mode

If you’re looking for a casual experience with Valheim, the Peaceful Mode mod is exactly what you need. With it, all combat is turned off and anytime you find any creature in the wild, they won’t attack you. All you have to do is interact with them to take their resources. You can enjoy the serene environment of Valheim, and build your base to your heart’s content without too much fuss.

Ship Speed Mod

When you first start Valheim, the only form of ship transportation you can build is the raft. It’s an extremely slow-moving ship if you can even call it a ship, honestly. It’s more of a desperate attempt to cross a small river, and even then, you’re better off swimming. Later on, when you unlock larger ships, they’re useful and significantly faster, but they’re still slow, and it’s all tied up because your ship needs to use the wind to move quickly. The Ship Speed mod allows you to modify every ship’s speed, increasing your speed, direction, and the force that they move. It makes traveling the world much more accessible.