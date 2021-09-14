The best moveset for Azelf in Pokémon Go

The Lake Guardian trio legendary Pokémon have returned to Pokémon Go for a limited time. These three will appear in specific regions worldwide while they appear in five-star raids, but all trainers will capture them. You can use a remote raid pass to battle alongside trainers in that region or accept them in a trade. Azelf is one of these three. You can find Azelf in North America, South America, Central America, and Greenland.

Azelf is a Psychic-type Pokémon like the others. It is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon moves. But it is resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 3,210, an attack of 270, a defense of 151, and stamina of 181. It has the highest attack of the trio.

These are all of the moves Azelf can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Swift (Normal-type) – 60 and 55 energy

Overall, Azelf is not the best Pokémon to use. Like the other legendary lake Pokémon, it knows confusion and extrasensory, and confusion is the best fast move to use. It’ll be able to give your Azelf some decent damage and utilize some energy.

The big drawback are its charge moves. Of the three available, you don’t want to use swift. It’s not powerful enough to do too much of anything against most other Pokémon, and future sight is a stronger choice. Fire blast is the only other option. Unfortunately, it takes so much energy to use. The damage is nice if you can ever use it against another adversary, but the amount of energy doesn’t help Azelf.

You wouldn’t want to use Azelf in the Great or Ultra League. It might be useful in raids, but overall, even if you give Azelf its best moveset of confusion for its fast move and future sight and fire blast for its charge move, you won’t be able to utilize it too much in PvP. It could be a useful raid Pokémon.