Chesnaught is a unique choice for players to choose in Pokémon Go. It can fill a few niche teams in the Pokémon Battle League, but overall, it’s usually not a go-to Pokémon for several who regularly engage in the game’s PvP battles. However, it can be optimized to fit with a particular team, and you have to narrow down the best moves to teach it to make that happen. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Chesnaught in Pokémon Go.

Best Chesnaught moveset in Pokémon Go

Chesnaught is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves but resistant against Dark, Electric, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 2,954, an attack of 201, a defense of 204, and a stamina of 204. You’ll probably use it against Pokémon in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

These are all of the moves Chesnaught can learn.

Fast moves

Low Kick (Fighting-type) – 4 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Smack Down (Rock-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Vine Whip (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

You have several choices about how you can potentially build Chesnaught. When picking its fast move, you want to select Vine Whip. It’s a better option over Low Kick or Smack Down, and it turns Chesnaught into a powerful combatant, giving it more chances to use its charged attacks.

Charged attacks

Gyro Ball (Steel-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Energy Ball (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Frenzy Plant (Grass-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower the user’s attack and defense by one rank)

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Chesnaught’s selection of charge attacks are pretty decent, but ultimately, there are two solid options. We’re going to recommend you go with Frenzy Plant and Superpower. These are going to be the best options available to it. While Superpower does lower Chesnaught’s overall attack and defense, Frenzy Plant is a solid follow-up during a battle, and it’s one you might want to use to land more damage against your opponent.

The best moveset available for Chesnaught is the fast move Vine Whip and the charged attacks Frenzy Plant and Superpower.