When it comes to battling against other trainers in Pokémon Go in PvP battles or fighting in raids, you want to use Pokémon that use their best attacks. With so many attacks available, it can be challenging to figure out those. For Dedenne, you have several choices to consider, and with it being a useful Pokémon for the Great League, you want to make sure you’re using the best attacks. Here’s what you need to know about creating the best moveset for Dedenne in Pokémon Go.

Dedenne is an Electric and Fairy-type Pokémon. It is weak against Ground and Poison-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, and Flying-type attacks. Unfortunately, the big problem with Dedenne is it’s weak against several attacks that show up often in the Great League, but it’s still a bulky Pokémon that can be used in several team compositions in the Battle League.

These are all of the moves Dedenne can learn.

Fast moves

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 2 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Thunder Shock (Electric-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turn

Charged moves

Discharge (Electric-type) – 65 damage and 45 energy

Play Rough (Fairy-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Dedenne only has two fast moves to worry about, tackle and thunder shock. Of the two, you always want to go with thunder shock. It’s more powerful and offers far more energy than tackle. While it is slower, it does provide Dedenne with a lot more energy for its charged moves. Plus, it’s an Electric-type that has a STAB modifier whenever Dedenne using it.

For the charged moves, you only have two options to pick from, play rough and discharge. While these are limiting choices, they’re extremely good for Dedenne because they both lean into Dedenne’s Pokémon typing, which means they both receive a STAB modifier.

The best moveset for Dedenne to use in Pokémon Go is the fast move thunder shock, and the charged moves play rough and discharge.