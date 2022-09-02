The best moveset for Galarian Rapidash in Pokémon Go

For those looking for an extra Pokémon to add to your team in Pokémon Go, Galarian Rapidash might be a suitable option. While not the most powerful option, the fact it has a unique typing than its traditional form makes it a unique option for those who want to take down particular Pokémon in the Great or Ultra league.

Best Galarian Rapidash moveset

Galarian Rapidash is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Poison, Ghost, and Steel-type attacks but resistant to Fighting, Bug, Dragon, Dark, and Psychic-type attacks. It has an attack of 207, a defense of 162, and a stamina of 163. You have a few more options than the standard Rapidash, which is purely a Fire-type. However, the Galarian Rapidash only has more use in the Master League. You will want to use it in Premier battles, avoiding Legendary Pokémon.

These are all of the attacks Galarian Rapidash can learn.

Fast moves

Fairy Wind (Fairy-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn)

Low Kick (Fighting-type) – 4 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (2 damage per turn)

Psycho Cut (Psychic-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Body Slam (Normal-type) – 60 damage and 35 energy

Megahorn (Bug-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Play Rough (Fairy-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10 percent chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one slot)

When picking out Galarian Rapidash’s fast move, we recommend going with Fairy Wind. It’s a powerful Fairy-type move that provides more energy than the other two options. It doesn’t do as much damage, but it should give Galarian Rapidash the chance to use its charged moves during a battle, on par with Psycho Cut.

For the charged moves, we lean towards giving Galarian Rapidash Body Slam and Megahorn. Body Slam is a decent choice to do some Normal-type damage that is effective against everything, except for Ghost-types. To help cover up any potential opponents Galarian Rapidash might go against, Megahorn is an effective Bug-type attack that can do even more damage than Body Slam, but it requires slightly more energy.

The best moveset to teach Galarian Rapidash in Pokémon Go is the fast move Fairy Wind and the charged moves Body Slam and Megahorn.