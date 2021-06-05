Best moveset for Garchomp in Pokémon Go

When trying to make a suitable Pokémon Go team, you want to consider using some of the best Pokémon in the game. One of those is Garchomp. It’s a Dragon-type Pokémon, so you know it means business and is capable of throwing its weight around. While it has some incredible stats, it truly excels when using its best moveset in battles. Things have changed following its Community Day update, and we have quite a bit more to say about this Pokémon, all of it good.

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves, but it’s resistant to Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock-type attacks. For PvP, Garchomp has a maximum CP of 3,962, an attack of 218, a defense of 164, and a stamina of 200. In PvE for raids, Garchomp has an attack of 261, a defense of 193, and stamina of 239. In both PvP and PvE, Garchomp has excellent stats. Because of its higher CP value, you only want to use it in the Master League. If it were to compete in the Ultra League, it would greatly underperform because of its stats being capped.

Here are all of the moves Garchomp can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 Turns

Mud shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 Turns

Charged moves

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Earth Power (Ground-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Outrage (Dragon-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Sand Tomb (Ground-type) – 25 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s defenses by one rank)

You don’t have a wide diversity of moves to pick from for Garchomp. However, it’s tough to decide which one to choose. On the one hand, you have mud shot that will skyrocket Garchomp’s energy reserves, giving it access to its charged moves much more often than it would dragon tail. But the increased damage given to dragon tail starting in the Battle League Season 8 makes it a much more useful attack, outweighing the need for mud shot’s energy generation. In a straight battle with only one shield, mud shot looks like the better option. But most players will be using Garchomp with several other Pokémon, which means having access to dragon tail with a shield in reserve is a much more worthwhile option.

Next, we have Garchomp’s charged moves. There are a lot of powerful choices for you to pick from. We will say that earth power, Garchomp’s exclusive Community Day move, is one you will want to have on Garchomp. It’s a potent attack, and it’s going to have plenty of use in the Master League against plenty of opponents. For the second move, we’re torn on recommending outrage or sand tomb. You can spam sand tomb quite a bit against your opponent, and while it does not do too much damage, it will force them to waste a shield and potentially lower their overall defenses. Outrage requires quite a bit more energy to use, which means you have to wait for it, but the damage output is almost always worth it.

Between the two options, it all comes down to how you want to use Garchomp in battle. If you plan for Garchomp to spam sand tomb, baiting a shield and lowering an opponent’s defenses if they don’t, go with this option. If you’re confident that when you use Garchomp, your opponent has no shields, or they have only one in reserve, outrage is a great option. Having two Garchomps with one that knows outrage and one that knows a sand tomb is also a worthwhile option if you can swing it.

The best moveset to teach Garchomp in Pokémon Go is the fast move dragon tail, followed by the charged moves earth power and sand tomb, or outrage.