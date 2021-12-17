Talonflame has become one of the standout Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It’s become a regular in the Great and Ultra Leagues, turning it into a superb PvP Pokéon that most players regularly consider adding to their roster. But how do you make Talonflame the best choice for your team? You need to teach it the best attacks. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Talonflame in Pokémon Go.

Talonflame is a Flying and Fire-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Electric, Rock, and Water moves, but it’s resistant to Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. Talonflame has an excellent attack power, and is a little bulky to make sure it can withstand a few hits.

These are all of the moves Talonflame can learn.

Fast moves

Incinerate (Fire-type) – 15 damage and 4 energy (3 damage per turn) – 5 turns

Fire Spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Steel Wing (Steel-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charge moves

Brave Bird (Flying-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by three ranks)

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Flame Charge (Fire-type) 65 damage and 50 energy (100% chance to increase user’s attack by one rank)

Hurricane (Flying-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

When it comes to selecting Talonflame’s fast move, you always want to go with incinerate. While it takes a few turns, it’s a powerful Fire-type move that provides a massive amount of energy to Talonflame each turn. It’s a phenomenal choice and a must-have move if you want to use Talonflame against other players.

For Talonflame’s charged moves, you want to use brave bird and flame charge. Brave bird does not require too much energy, and while it does lower Talonflame’s defenses, the damage output is incredibly worth it. The same goes for flame charge, but this move increases Talonflame’s attack, making it a great Fire-type choice.

The best moveset to teach Talonflame is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves brave bird and flame charge.