Dungeons Of Hinterberg Best Settings PC

Dungeons of Hinterberg is a game that blasts us with a chill breeze of beautiful visuals and art style while keeping performance good. However, there are some instances when players experience frame drops, especially when using flashy special moves against enemies. The sudden FPS drops can hinder your experience from what’s otherwise an amazing one. So, here are some suggestions for Dungeons of Hinterberg best settings to help you maintain constant performance throughout your gameplay.

Recommended Videos

Best Graphics Settings for Dungeons of Hinterberg

Source: Source: Microbird via Gamepur

There are two sections of graphics settings in Dungeons of Hinterberg. One of them mostly contains display settings, while the other controls the visual quality of the game. Let’s optimize both of these settings sections to optimize the game’s performance.

Graphics Quality : Best Performance (You can select the Highest Quality preset if you have a good GPU).

: Best Performance (You can select the Highest Quality preset if you have a good GPU). Resolution : Native

: Native Screen Mode : Fullscreen (This is great for performance).

: Fullscreen (This is great for performance). Hatching VFX : Normal (This doesn’t impact performance; it is only for aesthetics).

: Normal (This doesn’t impact performance; it is only for aesthetics). Shadow Quality : Low (Due to the visual art style of the game, low doesn’t look too bad).

Outline Quality : Normal

: Normal Grass Rendering Distance : Normal

: Normal Texture Resolution : Normal

: Normal Skinning Quality : Normal

: Normal VFX Details : Low (This preset seems to generate good effects with a slight reduction in quality).

: Low (This preset seems to generate good effects with a slight reduction in quality). Lock Framerate: 60 FPS (This ensures that the game does not stutter, plus 60 FPS is good enough for smooth gameplay).

How Does Dungeons of Hinterberg Perform on PC?

Dungeons of Hinterberg is a pretty good performing game for the most part. I ran the game on a PC with an Intel i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, and 32 GB RAM. The game looked phenomenal even with the optimized settings above, and I was averaging around 80-90 FPS.

However, as discussed before, the game starts stuttering and dropping frames when there are several enemies on screen at once, or you pull off special attacks.

There are some instances of lag. When you’re surfing over the rails and moving fast the world around you is forced to load faster, causing freezing issues. These issues can be communicated to the devs directly on the Dungeons of Hinterberg Discord.

Hopefully, these best settings for Dungeons of Hinterberg will help you achieve the most consistent performance in the game. If you’re interested in optimizing other games, I suggest checking out the best settings guides for Once Human, Flintlock The Siege of Dawn, and The First Descendant.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy