Best moveset for Serperior in Pokémon Go

Serperior will receive a pretty nice upgrade in Pokémon Go following its Community Day. If you evolve it on that day or choose to use an Elite Charged TM, you can teach it the charged move frenzy plant, which is a Grass-type favorite to becoming an absolute monster of a Pokémon. While Serperior cannot completely topple the Grass-type king Venusaur, it’s still an excellent Pokémon to have in your roster, and some players might be able to do quite a bit with this Pokémon. You need to teach it the best moveset, though.

Serperior is purely a Grass-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type attacks, but it will be resistant to Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 2,277, an attack of 139, a defense of 173, and a stamina of 154. You primarily want to use Serperior in the Ultra League, and if you have the chance, we highly recommend powering it up using XL candy to give the largest boost. However, make sure to not exceed past 2,500, so it can compete in the Ultra League.

These are all of the moves Serperior can learn.

Fast moves

Iron Tail (Steel-type) – 9 damage and 2 energy (3 damage per turn)

Vine Whip (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy (2.5 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 damage and 45 energy

Frenzy Plant (Grass-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy

Grass Knot (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

Leaf Tornado (Grass-type) – 45 damage and 40 energy (50% chance to lower opponent’s attack by two ranks)

When it comes to Serperior’s fast attack, there’s no contest. Vine whip will be the better choice every single time. Not only does Serperior gain a STAB from using it, making it even stronger, but vine whip also provides the most amount of energy, giving Serperior the chance to use its charged moves consistently.

As we said previously, Serperior will do the best when it knows how to use the frenzy plant. It’s a direct upgrade from grass knot, costing less energy and doing 10 more damage for a total of 100. With that in your arsenal on Serperior, it’s done to figuring out what other move you want to add, and we’re going to recommend aerial ace. It gives Serperior an edge when battling against other Grass-types in the Battle League, and it’s also useful against the always difficult Bug and Fighting-types.

The Community Day move given to Serperior is a welcome addition. We can expect to see more of them coming out in the Ultra League moving forward, giving the league some additional diversity.

The best moveset for Serperior to learn will be the fast move vine whip, and the charged moves frenzy plant and aerial ace.