The best movesets for Obstagoon in Pokémon Go

Obstagoon can be a powerful Pokémon to add to your collection in Pokémon Go. It’s one of the more sturdy choices you can select as a Dark-type Pokémon, but you want to make sure you teach it the best moveset available to get the most out of this choice. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Obstagoon in Pokémon Go.

Best Obstagoon moveset in Pokémon Go

Obstagoon is a Dark and Normal-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,652, an attack of 180, a defense of 194, and stamina of 212. It is weak to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type attacks. However, it is resistant to Dark, Psychic, and Ghost-types. With a decent CP that reaches above 2,500, it can be viable in the Ultra League, but you’ll need to pair it with specific choices.

Related: All December 2022 Community Day Pokemon egg spawns in Pokemon Go

Here are all of the moves Obstagoon can learn.

Fast moves

Counter (Fighting-type) – 8 damage, and 3.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Lick (Ghost-type) – 3 damage, and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

There are some pretty obvious choices for a good Obstagoon’s fast attack. For this choice, you want to pick Counter every single time. Counter beats out Lick in overall damage and energy, making it the number-one choice for anyone who wants to use Obstagoon in your roster.

Charge moves

Cross Chop (Fighting-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Gunk shot (Poison-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Night Slash (Dark-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy (12.5% chance to increase user’s attack by two ranks)

Obstruct (Dark-type) – 15 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to increase the user’s defense and lower the opponent’s defense by one rank)

When it comes to picking Obstagoon’s charged moves, we’re going to recommend going with Night Slash and Obstruct. Although Obstruct does not do much damage, it’s an excellent way to build up Obstagoon’s defenses and lower the opponent’s during combat. Plus, it doesn’t do much at all, making Obstagoon a superb Lead or Closer Pokémon choice. You can try swapping out Night Slash for Cross Chop if you want Obstagoon to have a Fighting-type charged attack.

The best fast move Obstagoon can learn is Counter, and the best charged attacks are Night Slash and Obstruct.