One of the Noble Pokémon you’ll befriend during your time in Hisui, Basculegion is a new evolution for Basculin, a previously unremarkable Water-type that is now a fierce Water and Ghost dual-type with some generous upgrades. Once you’ve found one of your own in the Cobalt Coastlands, you’ll need to know the best Nature for Basculin and Basculegion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Basculegion has different stats depending on the gender of the Pokémon:

Male Basculegion

HP: 120

Attack: 112

Defense: 65

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 78

Female Basculegion

HP: 120

Attack: 92

Defense: 65

Special Attack: 100

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 78

Both stat totals equal up to 530, which isn’t a bad amount by any stretch. Basculegion’s movepool is varied enough to make use of either gender, as well — Special Attacker Basculegion has access to moves like Shadow Ball, Ice Beam, Psychic, Water Pulse, and Hex, while Physical Attacker Basculegion has access to Double-Edge, Crunch, Zen Headbutt, Aqua Jet, Aqua Tail, and a new move in Wave Crash, a self-damaging attack that also increases Basculegion’s action speed. All of the above suggests that Male Basculegions should have an Adamant or Jolly Nature, while Female Basculegions should have a Modest or Timid Nature.