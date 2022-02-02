Best Nature for Basculin and Basculegion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Hook, line, and sinker.
One of the Noble Pokémon you’ll befriend during your time in Hisui, Basculegion is a new evolution for Basculin, a previously unremarkable Water-type that is now a fierce Water and Ghost dual-type with some generous upgrades. Once you’ve found one of your own in the Cobalt Coastlands, you’ll need to know the best Nature for Basculin and Basculegion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Basculegion has different stats depending on the gender of the Pokémon:
Male Basculegion
- HP: 120
- Attack: 112
- Defense: 65
- Special Attack: 80
- Special Defense: 75
- Speed: 78
Female Basculegion
- HP: 120
- Attack: 92
- Defense: 65
- Special Attack: 100
- Special Defense: 75
- Speed: 78
Both stat totals equal up to 530, which isn’t a bad amount by any stretch. Basculegion’s movepool is varied enough to make use of either gender, as well — Special Attacker Basculegion has access to moves like Shadow Ball, Ice Beam, Psychic, Water Pulse, and Hex, while Physical Attacker Basculegion has access to Double-Edge, Crunch, Zen Headbutt, Aqua Jet, Aqua Tail, and a new move in Wave Crash, a self-damaging attack that also increases Basculegion’s action speed. All of the above suggests that Male Basculegions should have an Adamant or Jolly Nature, while Female Basculegions should have a Modest or Timid Nature.