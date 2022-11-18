Best Nature for Charcadet and Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Armarouge is one of the two “exclusives” that you can obtain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Evolving from the incredibly cute Charcadet, but only if you have Scarlet version, Armarouge is a powerful Pokemon that boasts a base total of 525 stats, a very rare Fire/Psychic typing (something only three other Pokemon have,) and an excellent move pool, this is one Pokemon you don’t want to skimp on. Here’s the best Nature for Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Armarouge?

Simply looking at Armarouge’s stat spread, you can tell that this ‘mon was meant to be a special attacker. With great defensive stats (85 HP, 100 Defense, 80 Special Defense), a massive 125 Special Attack, and an, unfortunately, below-average 75 Speed, this Pokemon is designed to brawl with opponents. As such, you are looking for either Modest, Bold or Calm as your Nature of choice. Modest for max damage, Bold to beef up the already good Defense (useful if running Weak Armor,) or Calm to shore up the Special Defense a little bit. Timid is also an option, but it is unknown if this will allow Armarouge to outspeed anything of note.

Image via Game Freak

Armarouge’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Armarouge comes with two options for an ability — Flash Fire and Weak Armor. Strictly speaking, both have their uses. Flash Fire can be used to gain a free 50% bonus to Armarouge’s Fire attacks if you swap it in on an enemy Fire attack, while Weak Armor can sacrifice Defense to increase Armarouge’s unfortunate Speed to more reliable levels (if it gets hit by a physical move, at least.) The choice is yours.

Move selection can be a little tricky. Armarogue has access to Will O’ Wisp, Mystical Fire, Flamethrower, Expanding Force, Calm Mind, Armor Cannon, Solar Beam, Psychic, Shadow Ball, Heat Wave, Aura Sphere, Dark Pulse, Dragon Pulse, and Energy Ball — giving Armarouge some incredibly wide coverage. Our recommended starting picks would be Calm Mind, Armor Cannon, Shadow Ball, and Psychic, but feel free to mix and match to fill any type coverage needs on your team.