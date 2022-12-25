Best Nature for Chien-Pao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Chien-Pao is a Legendary Pokémon introduced in Generation IX. The Dark/Ice-type Pokémon is a member of the Treasures of Ruin and a solid choice for any trainer’s team. If you are one of the trainers looking to utilize Chien-Pao in your roster, it’s better to give it the right Nature so that it excels in battles. Hence, we’ve put together a guide listing the best Natures for Chien-Pao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Best Nature for Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Which Nature to choose for Chien-Pao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As is the case with choosing Nature for any Pokémon, you need to analyze Chien-Pao’s stats and see where it excels. Chien-Pao’s strength lies in its Attack (130) and Speed (135). Hence, it only makes sense to boost these stats even further. You can either go for Naughty, which increases Attack and decreases Sp. Def or Naive, which increases Speed and decreases Sp. Def. Since Chien-Pao’s Sp. Def is already low (65); it doesn’t really matter if you decrease it in exchange for boosting other stats.

Although Chien-Pao also boasts decent Sp. Atk (90), it only learns a few moves that utilize Sp. Atk. Most of the moves that it learns revolve around Physical Damage, so picking Nature that boosts Attack should generally be the priority. Regardless, you can either utilize Chien-Pao as a primary damage dealer that possesses brute strength or a Pokémon that is extremely quick and will generally get to use its move first.

Ultimately, it comes down to your personal preference and playstyle. Changing Nature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty simple as you just need to buy the respective Mint from Chansey Supply shop in Montenevera for ₽20,000.