Getting the right Nature on your Pokémon is essential if you are looking to maximize their potential. In the case of Legendaries, this becomes even more valuable since you generally have one copy of them. One of these Legendaries is Chi-Yu, a member of the Treasures of Ruin, which boasts an impressive Dark/ Fire type. Although Chi-Yu is a strong Pokémon as it is, getting the optimal Nature on it can make the Pokémon even stronger. Hence, if you are looking to get the best Nature for Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, refer to the guide below.

Which Nature to choose for Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Chi-Yu has a low HP average Attack/Defense, it packs very high Sp. Atk and Sp. Def. It’s a no-brainer that, optimally, you should try to enhance Chi-Yu’s strengths even further; hence, the best Nature for Chi-Yu is either Modest or Mild. Both Natures increase the Sp. Atk where Modest decreases Attack and Mild decreases Defense.

Chi-Yu learns powerful moves such as Inferno, Overheat and Dark Pulse that utilizes Sp. Atk. It learns a few Physical moves but not really worth boosting its physical stats, unless you are planning to teach the Pokémon Phsyical moves using different TM. Increasing Speed by giving it a Timid Nature is also a decent option if you are willing to lose some damage for the ability to hit first.

To change Natures in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, simply buy the desired Nature Mint from the Chansey Supply shop in Montenevera. However, each Mint will cost $20,000 so be prepared to shell out decent amount.