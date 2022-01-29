Combee, a Bug and Flying dual-type, can be found fairly early in the game, in the Obsidian Fieldlands near The Heartwood. This Pokémon evolves into Vespiquen, and comes with a lot of potential for your Bug and Flying coverage needs. If you’re curious what the best Nature for Combee and Vespiquen in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is, read on.

Vespiquen boasts solid bulk for a Bug-type. With a solid base Defense and Special Defense of 102, and an average HP of 70, Vespiquen can take a lot of abuse before fainting. Unfortunately, their typing leaves them extremely weak to Rock and Fire, and their movepool lacks a lot of offensive options, leaving them unable to deal with most opponents. As such, it’s best to focus on Vespiquen’s strengths, and the Natures that allow them to do that are Bold or Calm.

Vespiquen’s movepool, again, is pretty restrictive. Your options are Recover, Bug Buzz, Power Gem, Air Slash, Rest, X-Scissor, Sludge Bomb and Hyper Beam. This allows Vespiquen to focus on recovery and tanking, but doesn’t allow for much damage to go out. It’s recommended that you pack Recover, Power Gem, Bug Buzz and Air Slash as your attacks, cycling Power Gem for anything else you wish.