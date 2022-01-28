Best Nature for each Eevee evolution in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, every Eeveelution makes a return appearance. This is great news for fans of the evolutionary line, but as with every new Pokémon game, there are a few questions that need to be answered.

Each Eeveelution has a unique stat pool, the different stats being HP, Attack, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed. A Pokémon’s Nature will affect these stat pools in different ways, with HP being the only stat that isn’t affected. When choosing a Pokémon based on its Nature (or changing its Nature using Mints), you will want a Nature that boosts one of the Pokémon’s strongest stats. Using this chart of Pokémon Natures, we can take a look and see what the best Nature for each Eeveelution is.

Eevee’s highest stat is Special Defense, and its lowest is Special Attack. In order to give Eevee a competitive edge, however, we will want to boost Speed, one of its second highest stats, using the Timid nature. This will raise its Speed stat to equal the Special Defense stat while lowering its Attack stat, and allow Eevee to use stat boosting moves ahead of an opponent’s attack, potentially allowing it to hit harder, or even survive a devastating attack it otherwise wouldn’t have. A Timid Eevee would do well to have a move like Calm Mind, in order to raise the Special Attack stat as well. Another good choice for Eevee is the Careful nature, if you’d rather boost Special Defense at the cost of Special Attack.

Vaporeon’s highest stat (besides HP, which is unaffected by Natures) is Special Attack, and its lowest is Defense. Therefore, we will want to use a nature like the Bold Nature, boosting Defense while lowering Attack. With this nature, Defense, a valuable stat, will no longer be Vaporeon’s lowest stat, while Attack, a relatively underused stat for the line, will be lowered at little major loss to us. Another choice is the Rash Nature, which will lower Special Defense a bit, but ultimately the boost in Special Attack outweighs that cost.

Jolteon has a very high Speed stat, much higher than any other stat in its pool, and its lowest stat is Defense. A Timid nature is again a great choice here, boosting Jolteon’s speed to make it even faster, and lowering Attack, again an underused stat for the line. Another great choice would be the Modest nature, in order to boost the valuable Special Attack stat. This still lowers the Attack stat, but that is relatively unimportant compared to Jolteon’s other stats.

Flareon is the exception to the Attack rule we’ve set up in past Eeveelutions; its highest stat is Attack, and its lowest is Defense. This means we want to do the opposite of what we did with Jolteon– we want to raise the Attack stat and lower the Special Attack stat. The Adamant Nature is a great choice here, as it does exactly that. Another choice for Flareon would be to try boosting that Defense stat, since its HP is pretty low. We can achieve this with an Impish nature, which still lowers Special Attack, but boosts Defense.

Espeon has great Special Attack and low Defense, but since we can already hit hard with some Special Attack moves, we will want to boost Speed instead, in order to be able to get those hard-hitters out faster. Similarly to Jolteon, we can use the Timid Nature again here– an easy Speed boost that dumps some Attack points, which Espeon doesn’t really need anyway. Another choice is, again much like Jolteon, the Modest nature. A good boost to Special Attack while losing those underused Attack points is a great choice to really end a fight quickly.

Umbreon, with its high Special Defense and low Special Attack, has a lot of options. A Calm Nature is best here, in order to basically turn Umbreon into a wall for Special Attacks by boosting its Special Defense. Again, the loss in Attack stats will not hurt Umbreon in the long run. Alternatively, you can choose the Bold Nature to boost Defense and still only have to lower the Attack stat.

Leafeon is an Eeveelution with higher Attack and Defense stats than usual; its Special Attack and Special Defense are on the bottom of the pool here. A great choice here is the Jolly Nature, since helping raise the Speed stat to be closer to its Attack stat would be useful, and the Special stats are so low. This would lower the Special Attack stat, which Leafeon doesn’t utilize much, so Jolly is the best choice for Leafeon. Another option would be the Impish Nature– this would make Leafeon a tank for absorbing damage.

Glaceon has very high Special Attack and a low Attack/Speed stat. In order to make sure Glaceon can actually get a turn in, raising that Speed stat is a must. To do that, we can use a Timid Nature. This will raise Glaceon’s Speed to a viable place and lower its Special Attack– a stat we have more than enough points to spare on. A different, but still good choice would be the Modest Nature. We can use this to raise its Special Attack even higher and make sure that when Glaceon does get to its turn, we can make it worth the wait.

Finally, Sylveon, with its high Special Defense and low Speed, Attack, and Defense, will need a boost to its Defense in order to make sure it stays alive during a battle. We can achieve this with a Bold Nature, which will boost that Defense and lower the useless-to-Sylveon Attack stat. Another solid option would be the Modest Nature, in order to try getting that Special Attack up a little higher, still losing that basically useless Attack stat.

That should be everything you need in order to get going with a great Eeveelution team, whether you only have one or two or a whole team of them.