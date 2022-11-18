Pure Psychic-type Pokemon are kinda funny. Incredibly weak to Bug, Ghost and Dark and only resistant to Fighting and other Psychic types, pure Psychic Pokemon often require decent bulk to survive on the battlefield — and sorry to say, but Espanthra doesn’t have that. Still, there is a use for it: here is the best Nature for Flittle and Espathra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Flittle and Espathra?

As mentioned above, Espathra lacks bulk. 95 base HP looks great at first glance, but it’s followed by 60 base Defense and 60 base Special Defense. Offensively, however, 101 Special Attack and 105 Speed means that this thing can zoom. As such, players will want to run Modest on Espathra. Timid is also an option, but 105 Speed is plenty fast enough, and Espathra will need all the damage help it can get.

Espathra’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are three choices for Espathra — Opportunist, Frisk and Speed Boost. Frisk is the weakest choice, as it simply reveals the enemies held items, and with enough practice, you’ll be able to guess what it is on your own. Speed Boost is powerful, as it grants plus one stage of Speed to Espathra every turn, forcing your opponent to either Paralyze it to slow it down, or panic and rush to knock it out. However, we can’t overlook Opportunist, which allows Espathra to copy any stat boosts the enemy may use.

Espathra is the only Pokemon to have access to Lumina Crash, a new move that hits for base 80 Psychic damage and lowers the target’s Special Defense by two stages, turning Espathra into a wallbreaker in short order. Other options include Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, Light Screen and Reflect, Substitute, Calm Mind, Shadow Ball, Seed Bomb, Energy Ball, Hex and Psychic Terrain. Our recommended set is Substitute, Calm Mind, Lumina Crash and Dazzling Gleam or Shadow Ball.