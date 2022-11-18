The starter Pokemon for any generation tend to be usable, if not outright dominating, in the competitive scene — but even if you’re not competitively minded, the starters also do quite well at clearing the story and extra content in the game. Each starter does something a little different, so let’s dive deep and take a look at the best nature for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best nature for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge?

Skeledirge exists in a strange space — with high base HP and Defense (104 and 100 respectively), as well as a high 110 Special Attack, you can tell that this Pokemon exists to take some hits and dole out the special attack pain. But pay attention to its middling Speed stat of 66. Far too slow to outspeed pretty much everything, and unfortunately too fast to outspeed threats inside of Trick Room. As such, you have to be aware that generally, Skeledirge is going to go second — making Skeledirge’s best Nature Modest. A Timid Nature will not help Skeledirge outspeed anything particularly noteworthy, but can be considered as a second option.

Skeledirge’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unaware is Skeledirges Hidden Ability, and the ability you want to choose — if possible. Hidden Abilities may not be unlocked for starter Pokemon right away, as previous generations had them unlocked several months after launch. Unaware allows Skeledirges to ignore enemy stat changes, which means that it will always hit and take damage at normal amounts.

As far as move selection goes, Skeledirge makes full use of its Ghost and Fire typing — signature ability Torch Song alongside Shadow Ball, the ol’ reliable Flamethrower, and TM-learnable moves such as Solar Beam, Heat Wave, and Earth Power. A recommended selection would include Torch Song, Shadow Ball, Earth Power, and Tera Blast if you plan on Terrastalizing this Pokemon — if not, you’re looking at fitting in Solar Beam in its place.

