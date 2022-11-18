The starter Pokémon for any generation tend to be usable, if not outright dominating, in the competitive scene — but even if you’re not competitively minded, the starters also do quite well at clearing the story and extra content in the game. Each starter does something a little different, so let’s dive deep and take a look at the best nature for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada?

Meowscarada has below-average defensive stats, with a 76 in HP and 70 in Defense and Special Defense, but extremely high Speed and Attack. These stats alone scream “physical sweeper,” and that’s exactly what we want them to be. Owing to their obnoxiously high Speed stat, we recommend going Adamant Nature for Meowscarada; however, there are plenty of speedy Pokémon in this generation, so a Jolly Nature can work as well.

Image via Game Freak

Meowscarada’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Meowscarada gets Protean as a hidden ability, which you want to get — however, starters may not have their Hidden Abilities accessible right off the bat. In previous generations, several months had to elapse before they became available legally, so if you can’t get Protean, you’ll have to go without. With Protean, however, you get incredible defensive malleability, allowing you to change your type depending on your attack — allowing you to potentially negate any weaknesses Meowscarada might be afraid of.

Protean comes in useful when you consider Meowscarada’s move pool — it has access to Play Rough, Thunder Punch, Aerial Ace, and Shadow Claw, alongside access to Knock Off and its signature ability: Flower Trick. A decent move pool to use would include Flower Trick, Knock Off, Shadow Claw or Play Rough, and Tera Blast if you plan on Terastallizing Meowscarada.

