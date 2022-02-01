Once you’ve completed the main story, Cogita will have a series of quests for you, bidding you to collect the remaining Plates. One of these quests will take you back to Firespit Island, to the top of the volcano where you bested Noble Arcanine. Deep within the volcano’s core lies a hidden threat in Heatran. Capturing it is challenging, but once you do, you’ll want to know the best Nature for Heatran in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Heatran has long been a competitive staple, slotting neatly into a “wallbreaker” role — a massive 130 Special Attack combined with solid Defense and Special Defense (106 on both) allows Heatran to come in and stay in against most Pokémon. Most Pokémon, but not all — a 4x weakness to Ground makes Heatran very frightened of top Ground Pokémon such as Garchomp and Landorus. Due to it’s amazing stats, you can run either a Modest or Timid Nature on Heatran.

Heatran’s movepool is excellent, as well — Earth Power, Magma Storm, Steel Beam, Dark Pulse, Flamethrower and even Stealth Rock give Heatran multiple ways to engage your opponents. Just be wary around Ground types, as that 4x weakness is no joke. In Arceus, Pokémon appear to take more damage than in previous games, so any STAB (same type attack bonus) boosted Ground attack will likely one-hit KO Heatran.