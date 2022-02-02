Originally a Dark-type, Zorua and Zoroark have been changed slightly in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Now a Normal and Ghost dual-type, Zoroark-H retains a lot of key traits while gaining access to some new, powerful moves. Once you’ve found one in the Alabaster Icelands, you’ll want to know the best Nature for Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Zoroark-H’s stats haven’t changed much — the stat total remains at 510, while gaining some Special Attack and Speed (125 and 110, respectively.) This pushes Zoroark-H into even more of a Special Attacker role than it already was. Defense and Special Defense remain the same at 60, and HP took a slight hit, from 60 to 55. Essentially, Zoroark-H will want either a Modest or Timid Nature to maximize it’s Special Attacking potential.

Normal and Ghost typing has given Zoroark-H access to some powerful moves — Extrasensory, Shadow Ball, Flamethrower, Dark Pulse, Sludge Bomb and new move Bitter Malice, which functions like Hex but also has a chance to inflict the new status Frostbite, offer a wide range of choices for your coverage needs. In addition, Zoroark-H has Nasty Plot and Calm Mind access, allowing Zoroark-H to buff itself for better sweeping opportunities.