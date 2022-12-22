Best Nature for Pawniard, Bisharp, and Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players were introduced to a new brand-now monster, Kingambit. Kingambit is a newly found evolution for Bisharp, the Dark/Steel Pokémon introduced in Gen V and the Unova region. Kingambit is a profoundly powerful monster, so it’s important to find the right nature to take advantage of its stats. What nature is the best for Kingambit and the pre-evolution forms, Pawniard and Bisharp? Let’s take a look.

Related: Where to find Sandy Shocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Nature for Pawniard, Bisharp, and Kingambit

Before we get into the best nature for Pawniard, Bisharp, and Kingambit, let’s take a look at the base stats for the final monster in the evolution chain: Kingambit.

HP: 100

100 Attack: 135

135 Defense: 120

120 Sp. Atk: 60

60 Sp. Def: 85

85 Speed: 50

Given Kingambit’s base stats, it’s rather obvious that the strength of this Pokémon and its pre-evolution forms is the Attack stat. Because of that, Pokémon players will want a nature that naturally boosts the Attack attribute.

Pawniard, Bisharp, Kingambit are all Dark/Steel, and weak to both Fighting and Fire moves. Most Fighting moves are physical attacks, whereas many Fire-type moves use the Sp. Atk. To avoid any defensive inefficiencies, natures that lower the Defense and Sp. Def attributes should be avoided. Also, it’s best to avoid choosing a nature that will lower the Speed stat. Kingambit already has a lower Speed stat in Scarlet & Violet, and anything dropping that further is far from ideal.

The best nature for Pawniard, Bisharp, Kingambit is Adamant. Adamant lowers the Sp. Atk attribute, but boosts the Attack stat. The former is a stat that is rather useless for Kingambit given how low the Sp. Atk is on this monster. To take full advantage of Kingambit’s Attack stat, choose Adamant. Doing so won’t compromise the stat breakdown of this powerful beast.