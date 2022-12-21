Where to find Sandy Shocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced fans of the franchise to new Paradox monsters. Paradox Pokémon resemble known monsters from other regions, and are considered ancient ancestors. One such Pokémon that falls into the category is Sandy Shocks, an Electric/Ground monster that resembles Magneton. Sandy Shocks does not evolve and has something that Magenton doesn’t possess: legs. So, how can you find Sandy Shocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Let’s go over the location, plus some tips on how to increase the changes of getting one to spawn.

Where to find Sandy Shocks in Scarlet and Violet

Much like with Roaring Moon, Sandy Shocks can only be found in Pokémon Scarlet. The Magneton look-alike can’t be found in Violet.

Now in order to find Sandy Shocks, head to Area Zero. This is the location where other Paradox Pokémon can be found in both Scarlet and Violet. Here’s a look on the map, as to where Area Zero can be found:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter Area Zero, you will want to head to Research Station No. 2. Once at Research Station No. 2, head directly to the west. Go in that direction until you find a dirt mound, and an incline that can be climbed.

That is the area in which Sandy Shocks can be found in Pokémon Scarlet. Keep in mind that if you enter the area where this monster can be found, a Sandy Shocks may not be in the area right away. Users can either leave or re-enter, or have the option of using the auto-battle feature to defeat Pokémon and get new spawns.