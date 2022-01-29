Best nature for Psyduck and Golduck in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Psyduck and Golduck, originally appearing in Pokémon Red and Blue, are pure Water types that can be found pretty early in Arceus. These ducks have a tendency to suffer from massive headaches, as they start to awaken to latent psychic powers. If you’re wondering what the best nature for Psyduck and Golduck is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, look below.

Golduck, it should be noted, is not typically strong enough stats-wise to be considered useful. However, if you are dead set on using it, know that Golduck’s highest stat is a base 95 in Special Attack, followed by a base 85 in Speed. This leans Golduck to Special Attacks, and so its best Nature would be Timid or Modest. Modest would probably beat out Timid, due to the Agile/Strong Style system in Arceus.

Golduck has access to Hydro Pump, Psychic and Ice Beam, which are all very potent Special Attacks. Golduck also has access to Shadow Claw, Zen Headbutt, and Aqua Tail, which are all strong Physical Attacks, but due to Golduck’s base Attack of 82, isn’t worth considering over other, strong Pokémon. You can evolve Psyduck into Golduck at level 33, and you can first find Psyduck in the Obsidian Fieldlands, near the Buneary and river at The Heartwood.