Rhyhorn, and it’s evolution’s Rhydon and Rhyperior, are Ground and Rock type Pokemon first discoverable in the Crimson Mirelands, up near the mountain on Bolderoll Slope. This hefty Pokémon can really throw it’s weight around, and is a great addition to any team. Here is the best Nature for Rhyhorn, Rhydon, and Rhyperior in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Rhyperior can be compared to a bulldozer. Slow and massive, but carries enough force to level small buildings. With a base HP of 115, base Attack of 140, and base Defense of 130, Rhyperior is a solid brick wall choice for your team. However, a base Speed of 40 and base Special Defense of 55 couple with a dual-weakness to Water means that it will never outspeed anything, and dies to most Water-types in one hit. As such, it’s best Nature is either Adamant or Careful.

Careful is selected as a choice because of Rhyperior’s massive HP pool. Even with such low Special Defense, you can shore it up as much as possible and health-tank most hits. Rhyperior’s movepool grants access to a number of moves, primarily Rock Slide, Stealth Rock, High Horsepower, Double-Edge, Outrage, Megahorn and Stone-Edge — all of which take advantage of Rhyperior’s high Attack stat.