Best nature for Scyther, Scizor, and Kleavor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Scyther, Scizor, and Kleavor are all powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Scyther is a Bug and Flying type, Scizor is a Bug and Steel type, and Kleavor is a Bug and Rock type. While carrying different typings and different move pools, the one unifying feature among all three of them is their high Attack stat. If you’re wondering what the best nature for Scyther, Scizor and Kleavor is, we’ve got you covered.

Due to their high Attack stat and middling Speed, for all three the best Nature would be either Jolly or Adamant. Adamant is likely the best of the two, but Jolly is similarly useful, especially for Kleavor. Scizor carries a base attack of 130, while Kleavor’s base attack is 135 — obscenely high for a non-legendary Pokémon. Adamant and Jolly Natures take advantage of that, boosting it further by 10% at the expense of Special Attack, something the Scyther line doesn’t use.

Scizor’s move pool consists of Bullet Punch, X-Scizzor and Close Combat, all physical Attacks that would enjoy Adamant or Jolly Nature boosts. Similarly, Kleavor has access to X-Scissor and Close Combat, but also gains a new move called Stone Axe, which has a base attack of 65 and inflicts Jagged Splinters on the target.