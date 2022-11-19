Despite looking puny, Smoliv and its final evolution, Arboliva, have some serious battling potential. A relatively unique Grass/Normal dual-type, Arboliva also carries some healthy stats and a unique ability — which is combined together into an olive-flavored threat on your team. If you’re looking to use this Pokemon to its fullest, you’ll want to know the best Nature for Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Best Nature for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best nature for Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva?

Arboliva has perfect stats for Trick Room. 78 HP, 90 Defense, 125 Special Attack, 109 Special Defense and 39 Speed is a welcome sight for those running Trick Room teams. While you can go Modest to add additional punishment to its massive Special Attack stat, if you are planning to use Arboliva inside of Trick Room, you will want to run Quiet. A bulkier Arboliva can run Relaxed instead to shore up its Defense.

Arboliva’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Arboliva has two abilities — Harvest, which has a 50% chance to restore a consumed berry after its eaten (100% in sunlight,) or Seed Sower, a brand new ability that guarantees Grassy Terrain if Arboliva is physically attacked. Arboliva has high Defense, made even higher if you decided to run a Relaxed Nature, so this means that Arboliva can take the hit — don’t forget that Grassy Terrain heals every turn.

Related: Best Nature for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here is Arboliva’s biggest weakness — an unfortunately small move pool. Arboliva gets access to Leech Seed, Giga Drain, Terrain Pulse, Light Screen, Reflect, Dazzling Gleam, Leaf Storm, Earth Power, and Pollen Puff. A decent starting set for Arboliva would be Pollen Puff, Giga Drain, Dazzling Gleam, and Leech Seed, although you can swap Dazzling Gleam for Earth Power instead if you want Ground coverage.