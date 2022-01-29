Sneasel, Weavile, and newcomer Sneasler are wiry, roguish looking Pokémon. While Sneasel and Weavile are Dark and Ice dual-types, Sneasel-H and Sneasler are Poison and Fighting dual-types, carrying different moves and resistances. If you’re interested in getting the best ones, you definitely need to know the best Nature for Sneasel, Weavile and Sneasler in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Weavile has traditionally been a strong Dark and Ice type to use, owing to their fantastic Attack and Speed stats (120 and 125, respectively.) Sneasler doesn’t rock the boat in this regard — boasting 130 Attack and 120 Speed, Sneasler can be used in almost every way Weavile can. As such, the best Natures are Adamant and Jolly for both, with Adamant being slightly stronger due to the Agile/Strong Style System.

Weavile’s movepool is exactly what you’d expect from it’s typing — Swords Dance, Ice Shard, Poison Jab, X-Scissor, Psycho Cut and Shadow Claw round out it’s repertoire. Sneasler, on the other hand, gets access to a new move Dire Claw, in addition to Poison Jab, Close Combat, X-Scissor, Iron Tail, Drain Punch and Shadow Claw. Dire Claw is unique, in that it can carries a higher critical hit chance, and randomly inflicts one of three statuses: Poison, Paralyze or Drowsy.