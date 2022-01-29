Starly, and it’s evolutions, are early-game Normal and Flying Pokémon located in the Obsidian Fieldlands. In fact, you are required to catch several as part of the tutorial missions. However, don’t let their early presence fool you — Staraptor is an excellent Pokémon that will serve you well throughout the game. Here is the best Nature for Starly, Staravia, and Staraptor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Staraptor, if you’re familiar with competitive Pokémon, is a high-tier physical attacker. With a base Speed of 100 and base Attack of 120, this Pokémon absolutely shreds through enemies like butter. It’s dual-typing of Normal and Flying give it fantastic immunity to Ground and Ghost moves, and it’s movepool is varied, offering solid type coverage. All of this sums up to the best Nature being Adamant or Jolly, with Adamant winning out due to the Agile/Strong Style system.

The best moves for Staraptor include Double-Edge, Close Combat, Brave Bird and Roost. Roost provides sustainability at the expense of Ground immunity, while Close Combat and Brave Bird provide excellent damage at the expense of stats and health. Double-Edge gives STAB (same-type attack bonus) benefits to something with a base damage of 120, allowing you to crush anything non-Ghost.