Best Nature for Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All forms

Tatsugiri is a strange Pokemon, even by the experimental standards that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet appear to be taking. A unique ability allows it to only truly shine in Doubles battles, requiring it to be paired up with Dondozo for maximum effectiveness. Outside of that, Tatsugiri is just like dollar sushi — quickly eaten and forgotten. Here’s the best Nature for Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for all of its forms.

Related: Best Nature for Dondozo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best nature for Tatsugiri?

The Mimicry Pokemon is the definition of a glass cannon. Base 68 HP, 60 Defense, and 95 Special Defense make for very poor survivability on their own. A slightly below-average 82 Speed also ensures that it’s not going first very often — requiring a Timid Nature just to speed-tie with base 90 Speed Pokemon. However, a frightening 120 Special Attack means that if it does hit, it’s gonna hurt — and so we recommend either a Timid Nature for that all-important speed tie. Modest is a secondary option, but be aware that Tatsugiri will require Tailwind support or some other Speed buff.

Image via Game Freak

Tatsugiri’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tatsugiri has only one real Ability option — Commander. While it does have access to Storm Drain, anything that hits Tatsugiri outside of Water attacks will either hurt severely or threaten to one-hit KO it. Commander allows Tatsugiri to hop into Dondozo’s mouth in Doubles, essentially using the entirety of Dondozo as a shield and buffing Dondozo with plus two stages to all of its stats.

Related: Best Nature for Tandemaus and Maushold in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Tatsugiri is inside Dondozo, Tatsugiri cannot use moves — but the color of your Tatsugiri does impact how powerful your Dondozo becomes. When Dondozo uses Order Up, it gains a buff: Curly Form (orange) grants plus one Attack stage, Droopy Form (pink) grants plus one Defense stage, and Stretchy Form (yellow) grants plus one Speed. It’s worth selecting your Tatsugiri based on what the rest of your team can provide in terms of support.

Move selection for Tatsugiri is relatively straightforward — options include Nasty Plot, Muddy Water, Soak, Dragon Pulse, Surf, Substitute, Baton Pass, Dragon Dance, and Draco Meteor. Consider if you want your Tatsugiri to be a Baton Pass pivot post-Dondozo knockout or attempt to secure a knockout instead.