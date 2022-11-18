Dondozo is a unique type of Pokemon in that its true power doesn’t lie in its stat spread or its move pool (although 530 base stats is pretty solid.) No, Dondozo is one-half of a doubles team puzzle that utilizes its massive bulk to protect and shield another frailer, and yet highly dangerous, Pokemon: Tatsugiri. Here’s the best Nature for Dondozo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Dondozo?

Dondozo’s stat spread is quite nice for a bulky tank, and we want to emphasize that aspect of it as much as possible. 150 HP, 100 Attack, 115 Defense, 65 Special Defense and 35 Speed. This is a tank in every sense of the word — slow, but sturdy. For good reason too, which we’ll talk about below. For now, you want either Careful or Sassy as your Nature, to shore up that low Special Defense as much as possible. Impish or Relaxed is fine as well if you want to focus on Defense.

Dondozo’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dondozo has three options — Unaware, Oblivious, and Water Veil. Oblivious can be useful if you think an opponent is running Taunt, but ultimately isn’t as good as Unaware, which allows Dondozo to completely ignore any potential stat stages from the opponent (further increasing its bulk, albeit indirectly.) Water Veil simply prevents Burn, which is somewhat useful, but not as much as negating stat boosts.

Dondozo relies on Tatsugiri as a Doubles partner to activate several synergies. Tatsugiri can hop inside Dondozo’s mouth, using Dondozo as a shield while it attacks with impunity. The goal is to bulk Dondozo up as much as possible to let Tatsugiri wear down the opposition.

Dondozo has access to Rest, Sleep Talk, Noble Roar, Order Up, Double-Edge, Wave Crash, Earthquake, Rock Slide, Yawn, Crunch, Avalanche, Body Press, and Substitute. The goal is to make Dondozo as tanky as possible to protect Tatsugiri, so the desired set would be Rest, Substitute or Noble Roar, Wave Crash, and your choice of Rock Slide, Earthquake, or Body Press. Yawn support can be useful as well.