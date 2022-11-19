It’s not often that a Pokemon comes up as a genuine gamble in battle. Some Pokemon have low-accuracy but high-reward attacks, sure, but none like Maushold. Featuring two unique moves, both of which will definitely see competitive play, this Pokemon is a fantastic addition to almost any team — if you’re willing to roll the dice. Here’s the best Nature for Tandemaus and Maushold in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Tandemaus and Maushold?

You mustn’t let Maushold’s stats fool you. Saddled with slightly below average stats in just about everything (74 HP, 75 Attack, 70 Defense, 75 Special Defense), the only thing going for Maushold, on paper at least, is its very quick 111 Speed. You’ll be wanting to boost that Attack stat as much as possible, so the best Nature is Adamant. Jolly is an alternative, but Maushold is plenty fast enough as is.

Maushold’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Maushold gets three abilities — Friend Guard, which reduces its Doubles partner’s damage received by 25%, Cheek Pouch, which heals 33% maximum HP when a Berry is eaten, regardless of the type of berry, and finally Technician, which boosts damage from base 60 or weaker attacks by 50%. You want Technician, for reasons we’ll get into next.

Maushold gets two powerful unique moves — Tidy Up, which clears hazards like Stealth Rock and Sticky Web from the field (while also granting plus one stage Attack and Speed), and Population Bomb. Population Bomb has a base damage of 20, which is increased to 30 with Technician. Furthermore, Population Bomb strikes the target anywhere from one time to a whopping ten times.

Combined with the Loaded Dice item, which increases the likelihood of multi-hitting moves hitting multiple times, you are looking at an average of six hits, which is a base 180 power attack. If that weren’t enough, Maushold gets access to type-coverage attacks like Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Crunch, and even support moves like Thunder Wave. Don’t sleep on Maushold.