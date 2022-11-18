Best Nature for Toedscool and Toedscruel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are plenty of new additions in the latest entry to the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Two of these monsters, though new, may seem more familiar than others. Toedscool and Toedscruel clearly resemble the previously introduced Tentacool and Tentacruel, but this time they have lost their tentacles and have grown some legs in their place.

While Toedscool, and its evolved form Toedscruel, are not much to call home about as far as competitive viability, you may take a liking to these absurd-looking Pokémon for their uniqueness alone. If you want to maximize the impact these monsters can have in battle, here are the best Natures to hunt down on your journey throughout the Paldea Region.

Related: Best Nature for Lechonk and Oinkologne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best nature for Toedscool and Toedscruel?

Toedscool and Toedscruel are not much of a threat in battle, as their Attack and Special Attack stats are some of the lowest for these Pokémon. This doesn’t mean that they aren’t useful though, since players can take advantage of their relatively high Special Defense stats to last longer in battle. For Toedscool and Toedscruel, it would be a good idea to double down on this high Special Defense with the Calm and Gentle Natures.

Calm (increases Special Defense, decreases Attack)

(increases Special Defense, decreases Attack) Gentle (increases Special Defense, decreases Defense)

How to find a Pokémon’s Nature in Scarlet and Violet

If you are unsure where to locate a Pokémon’s Nature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we’ve got you covered. To find this, players will need to press the X Button to open a menu with all of the Pokémon in their party. Select the Pokémon you would like to know the Nature of, and choose the Check Summary option. When on the Pokémon Status Summary page, press the right D-Pad Button two times and you should land on the Memories Tab with a description of the Pokémon’s Nature.