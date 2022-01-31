Best Nature for Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Well, you’ve done it, trainers. You’ve cleared the game and are now on the hunt for the rest of the Pokémon necessary to finish your Pokedex. The postgame quests will have you traveling back to the caves on the Lakes, where you met the Lake Trio of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf for one last visit — to add them to your collection. Here are the best natures for Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

While the three share some commonalities, such as all being pure Psychic-types, stat-wise the three couldn’t be more different. Mesprit, with a balanced spread of 105 in all stats (except Speed and HP which has 80,) is slightly weaker than Azelf and Uxie: Azelf focuses on offense, with 125 in both Attack and Special Attack, while Uxie focuses on Defense and Special Defense (130 in both.) Mesprit and Azelf will want either Modest or Timid Natures, while Uxie will want Calm or Bold.

All three share similar movepools, in that all three have access to Flamethrower, Thunderbolt, Psychic, Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, Energy Ball, Water Pulse, and Tri-Attack. In addition, they all three gain a new attack with Mystical Power — a base power 70 move that boosts whatever stat they excel in. Azelf will gain offensive buffs, Uxie will gain defensive buffs, and Mesprit will gain one or the other.