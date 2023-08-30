Best Phasmophobia Cheat Sheets

Phasmophobia may have improved over the last few years, but that doesn’t make it perfect. The game is still full of things to keep track of, all that would be easier to organize if there were a tool or cheat sheet to consult. Luckily, we’ve scoured the internet for the best ones. Below are the top ten most helpful Phasmophobia cheat sheets out there, many of which may become part of your session to help keep those ghosts in order.

10. Phasmophobia Matrix

Image by Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia Matrix is a cheat sheet that’s simple and easy to use. More meant for browsers than mobile devices; it may be best only to use this one if you have a second monitor for it. Some text on tags can be small, but otherwise, it’s a helpful tool that helps organize ghost types in real-time. It helps identify the traits of ghosts by having them all out in front of you at once.

9. PhasmoFinder

Image by Kinetic Games

PhasmoFinder by Eduardo Reveles is a mobile and browser-friendly Phasmophobia helper. It helps categorize primary evidence, secondary evidence, phrases, objectives, and all the maps in the game. While nice and concise, one minor flaw of the system is that it is a bit monochromatic, bright, and has no dark mode. So, if you have a blue light filter and a phone, you can use PhasmoFinder for your hunts easily. And if your room is too dark, putting it up on the monitor can help you cheat a little by providing some light and easing your spooks.

8. Phasmophobia Evidence Assistant

Image by Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia Evidence Assistant by Codazed is a website available for both browsers and phones. It’s one of the most simple tools on this list, able to support primary evidence but nothing else. This is a great tool if you’re fed up with using the journal aside from its most basic of functions. While we may not be in an era where the journal is confusing anymore, this pleasing-to-look-at primary source organizer can be helpful if you have a second screen at the ready during your ghost-busting sessions.

7. Phasmophobia Evidence Calculator

Image by Kinetic Games

The Phasmophobia Evidence Calculator is a simple calculator by Olena Tsybulska. It’s so simple that mobile devices can handle it, too. All this tool does is calculate evidence. There is no ghost tracking or any other bells and whistles that most of our other picks come with. If you just need something to track basic details on your phone as you play, this tool is a perfect fit for you.

6. Phasmophobia Maps

Image by Kinetic Games

If you’re like me, you don’t have the maps memorized, and no matter how many times you play the bigger ones, you likely never will. Why memorize maps when you can just have one on another screen? That’s what one of the best map sites for Phasmophobia does. Phasmophobia Maps by Moehrenfeld is a simple map hub, giving you the option to look at any map in detail. It’s not the most detailed page in the world, but cheat sheets rarely have to be in order to be effective.

5. Phasmophobia Companion App

Image by Kinetic Games

The Phasmaphobia Companion app is a full-fledged app you can launch from your browser. While it isn’t the most mobile-friendly piece of help in the world, it is astoundingly detailed. Right down to the font that the companion uses, this help site keeps track of everything from the ghosts to pieces of evidence to every little thing a ghost can do. If aesthetics are a concern of yours concerning your cheat sheets, then consider this one your best bet.

4. PhasWEB

Image by Kinetic Games

PhasWEB is a complex replacement for the journal that helps calculate the ghost type, evidence, and way more. Far from simply a tracker for your game, this cheat sheet for Phasmophobia is anything but barebones. The UI is easy to read, organized, and minimalistic, all while not being boring. It covers all a ghost buster’s bases.

3. Phasmophobia Helper

Image by Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia Helper by PizzaThis is a basic evidence and ghost-hunting glossary. Primarily designed for review, you can use this Helper to refresh your memory or score better on the average hunt. Unlike plenty of other helpers we have listed here, this one offers percentages for ghost likelihoods, helping make your decisions during those nightmarish hunts.

2. Phasmophobia Cheat Sheet

Image by Kinetic Games

The Phasmophobia Cheat Sheet by Damiascus is an inclusive tool that’s friendly for computer and phone browsers. It includes details about secondary and primary evidence, Insanity Mode, Nightmare mode, and provides timers for specific stats in your inventory. This tool is another example that conforms to the game’s style, right down to the font, making it very useful for those who like their tools and game to match.

1. The Unofficial Phasmophobia Cheat Sheet

Image by Kinetic Games

The Unofficial Phasmophobia Cheat Sheet is one of the biggest helps out there for any decent ghost buster. It sports colorful, easy-to-read symbols and fonts for each type of evidence, ghost type, and ghost attribute. The guide is oriented so that both browsers and phones can navigate it relatively easily despite all the details you can adjust within. The only thing missing from this Cheat Sheet is a full map display, but there are other tools for that. Even what a ghost’s footsteps sound like is recorded. If something about a ghost exists, you can easily find it here.