The best Pokémon for the Master League in Pokémon Go – May 2021

The Master League in Pokémon Go places the best Pokémon against each other. You’ll be able to use any Pokémon you want in this division, and there’s no CP restriction for this league, along with any legendary and mythical choices. You’ll need to create a team of three Pokémon, but here are some of the best choices in this league you can consider using. Each of them have their uses, and how you fit them into a team is up to you.

The Master League competition will take place from May 10 to 17.

Best Pokémon for the Master League

Dragonite (XL)

Dragonite with XL candy is one of the best Master League Pokémon you can consider using on your team. It’s a solid choice for a lead Pokémon with a heavy amount of attack. It doesn’t have the defenses, but it’s a good starting choice for your team. The best moveset you can teach it is dragon breath for its fast move, and then dragon claw and hurricane for its charged moves.

Goodra

Goodra is a newer Pokémon that was introduced during the Luminous Legends X event. It’s highly unlikely trainers will have enough candy to evolve Gloomy, Goodra’s first form, into a Goodra, but those who do should consider this Pokémon. It’s a Dragon-type with a hefty amount of defenses and a variety of powerful attacks. The best moveset you can teach it is dragon breath for its fast move, followed by muddy water and draco meteor for its charged moves.

Gyarados (XL)

Gyarados is a bit more of a common sight in the Master League and a much easier Pokémon to hunt for. You can find Magikarp worldwide, but capturing enough to evolve it into a Gyarados can take quite a bit of work. If you’ve encountered enough over the years, you probably can level it up using XL candy, making it even more terrifying. The best moveset to teach Gyarados is dragon breath for its fast move, followed by aqua tail and crunch for its charged moves.

Landorus (Therian)

The Therian form of Landorus is another new Pokémon in Pokémon Go, introduced close to the start of the Season of Legends. It was the Pokémon that many were expecting to see with the biggest drawbacks, since the regular version of the Pokémon had been in for over a year, and is considered one of the best Pokémon in the game. Landorus (Therian) is a solid Pokémon with an increased attack, but the moveset is slightly lacking, and many predict it’ll receive more powerful moves in the future. The best moveset to teach it is mud shot for its fast move, and superpower and stone edge for its charged moves.

Lugia

Lugia is another legendary Pokémon that plenty of trainers have had the chance to capture recently. For those who caught it, and were able to teach it aeroblast, a powerful charged move, you’re ready to take on many of the Master League choices. Unfortunately, it’s vulnerable to a handful of standard Master League meta choices, but its high defense stats make it difficult to take down. The best moveset to teach Lugia is dragon tail, with the charged moves sky attack and aeroblast.

Mamoswine (XL)

When you want to deal damage in the Master League, Mamoswine is your go-to choice. It’s a strong Ice-type Pokémon that can do a lot of damage. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a lot of defenses, which are easy to exploit. You want to build a more defensive team and protect this Pokémon from being exposed for too long. It can hit hard and fast, but it’s weak. The best moveset to give Mamoswine is the fast move powder snow, followed by the charged moves avalanche and bulldoze.

Metagross (Shadow)

Metagross is a tanky Pokémon that can withstand numerous attacks from several different types of Pokémon. Because it is a Steel-type, you can expect your opponents to have plenty of trouble trying to defeat it, and it has even better attack power. If you were to acquire a shadow version of Metagross, it would have even more attack power, and you can expect it to win much more often than its standard version. The best moveset to teach Metagross is the fast move bullet punch and the fast moves meteor mash and earthquake.

Snorlax (Shadow, XL)

Snorlax is a tanky Pokémon with a considerable amount of defenses with an even larger amount of health. It has quite a bit of health and will be a handful for any opponent to defeat. You can increase this Pokémon’s attack by using the shadow version, the perfect choice for the Master League. It’s still considered a massive tank, even with the loss of defenses. The best moveset to teach it is the fast move lick, with the charged moves body slam and earthquake.

Swampert (XL)

Swampert has been a staple choice in nearly every Pokémon division. You can use it in the Great, Ultra, or Master League. When using it in the Master League, it may not be the strongest Pokémon with the highest attack, but it’s only weak to Grass-types, which are rarely seen in this division. We highly recommend Swampert if you need a Pokémon to apply shield pressure to your opponent and can spam its charge attacks. The best moveset to teach it is the fast move mud shot, followed by the charged moves hydro cannon and earthquake.

Togekiss (XL)

The final Pokémon to consider for the Master League is Togekiss. It’s a Pokémon that can counter many of the Dragon-types that plenty of Master League competitors use throughout the competition. Togekiss is always a welcome option, but you want to use it as a switch Pokémon to counter your opponent and place them in a corner. The best moveset you want to teach Togekiss is the fat move charm, along with the charged moves flamethrower and ancient power.