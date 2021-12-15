Best Pokémon Teams for the Holiday Cup 2021 in Pokémon Go
What teams should you use in the Holiday Cup 2021 for Pokémon Go?
The end of the year has arrived in Pokémon Go, and to celebrate the final months of 2021, you’ll have the chance to participate in the Holiday Cup 2021 competition. In it, you’ll have to use a Grass, Ghost, Electric, Flying, Ice, or Normal-type Pokémon, and they cannot be above 1,500 CP. So long as your Pokémon meets these requirements, you can use them in this competition. These are some of the best Pokémon teams you can use for the Holiday Cup 2021 in Pokémon Go.
Best Pokémon Teams for the Holiday Cup 2021
Charizard, Lapras, and Altaria
A solid team you want to consider using has Charizard as the Lead. Charizard is a powerful Pokémon, being both Fire and Flying-type. For backup, you want to keep Lapras as the Switch to swap out against any Fire-types you may encounter. However, if an Electric-type shows up, Altaria can do some heavy damage against them.
- Charizard: Fire spin (fast move), blast burn, and dragon claw
- Lapras: Ice shard (fast move), surf, and skull bash
- Altaria: Dragon breath (fast move), moonblast, and sky attack
Trevenant, Vigoroth, and Regice
Next, you may want to use a team featuring Trevenant, a newer Pokémon that’s fairly durable in the Great and Ultra Leagues. By extension, it’s a suitable choice for a Lead Pokémon in the Holiday Cup 2021 event. Finally, for support, you’ll want to have Vigoroth in the Switch role and use Regice as your Closer.
- Trevenant: Shadow claw (fast move), seed bomb, shadow ball
- Vigoroth: Counter (fast move), body slam, and bulldoze
- Regice: Lock on (fast move), blizzard, and focus blast
Alolan Marowak, Dewgong, and Alolan Graveler
The Lead Pokémon for this team set up will be Alolan Marowak, a bulky combatant capable of spamming its attacks and draining an opponent’s shields. To support it, you want to have Dewgong as the Switch and then Alolan Graveler as the final Pokémon.
- Alolan Marowak: Fire spin (fast move), bone club, and shadow bone
- Dewgong: Ice shard (fast move), icy wind, and water pulse
- Alolan Graveler: Volt switch (fast move), stone edge, and rock blast
Talonflame, Lanturn, and Diggersby
When you have Talonflame, we highly recommend it as the Lead Pokémon in a team. It’s capable of doing plenty of damage and withstanding a lot on its own. However, for backup, you want to use Lanturn and then have Diggersby as the Closer Pokémon.
- Talonflame: Incinerate (fast move), brave bird, and flame charge
- Lanturn: Spark (fast move), hydro pump, and thunderbolt
- Diggersby: Mud shot (fast move), fire punch, and earthquake
Alolan Ninetales, Pachirisu, and Sableye
The last team has Alolan Ninetales in the Lead role, capable of doing heavy damage against most opponents in the Holiday Cup 2021 league. We recommend having Pachirisu as the Switch role and then Sableye for the Closer to support it.
- Alolan Ninetales: Charm (fast move), psyshock, and weather ball (Ice-type)
- Panchirisu: Volt switch (fast move), thunderbolt, and thunder punch
- Sableye: Shadow claw (fast move), foul play, and return