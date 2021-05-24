Best Pokémon teams for the Kanto Cup in Pokémon Go – May 2021

After you’ve had your fun with the Little Cup in Pokémon Go, it’s to turn back the clock to revisit the first generation of Pokémon in the Kanto Cup. In it, trainers can only use Pokémon that come from the Kanto region, so that’s the original 151 Pokémon from the game. There are still a few restrictions to this league, such as no Pokémon can be above 1,500 CP, but so long as you have one of the original Pokémon, you can jump into the competition.

The Kanto Cup takes place from May 24 to June 1. You can create these best teams to use in the Kanto Cup meta to push ahead of the competition.

Hypno, Clefable, and Snorlax

Hypno is among one of the tankiest Pokémon you can use in this league. It’s exceptionally good to withstand quite a bit of damage, and it has various moves it can use in combat to target multiple Pokémon-types. However, it doesn’t have a quick moveset, meaning it has low shield pressure. You want to counter this with Clefable, a Pokémon with an incredibly fast moveset that can destroy an opponent’s shields, and it’s able to counter Dragon, Fighting, Dark, and Bug-types. The last Pokémon you want to use is Snorlax, also another tanky Pokémon that is exceptionally strong and hard to defeat, making it a perfect final Pokémon to hold the line.

Hypno: Confusion (fast move), thunder punch, and shadow ball

Clefable: Charm (fast move), meteor mash, and moonblast

Snorlax: Lick (fast move), body slam, and superpower

Lapras, Alolan Marowak, and Wigglytuff

Lapras is another powerful Pokémon that has a good measure of defense. It’s a solid starting Pokémon for your lineup that varies from Hypno by having a moveset that can place a good amount of shield pressure against an opponent. Lapras also has a variety of attacks to benefit it, giving it a decent boost to a good majority of the Kanto Cup line-up. For backup, Alolan Marowak is a reliable switch option. It can take several hits, and it has a series of quick abilities with useful charged moves. The final choice is Wigglytuff, capable of having a series of fast move pressure, but not the most reliable charged moves. It’s still a good option for your final Pokémon.

Lapras: Ice shard (fast move), surf, and skull bash

Zapdos: Fire spin (fast move), shadow bone, and bone club

Wigglytuff: Charm (fast move), ice beam, and play rough

Alolan Muk, Machamp (shadow), and Dewgong

The Alolan Muk choice is good Pokémon to utilize for charge moves, so you probably want to use it as your first Pokémon or as the switch option. It’ll be a spammy with a pretty decent moveset. For backup, we’re going to recommend using a shadow Machamp, and utilize its stronger attack to devastate any Pokémon in its path. You don’t want Machamp to be your final Pokémon. For a last choice, you want to go with Dewgong, a Pokémon on par with Lapras.

Alolan Muk: Snarl (fast move), dark pulse, and sludge wave

Machamp (shadow): Counter (fast move), cross chop, and rock slide

Dewgong: Ice shard (fast move), icy wind, and water pulse

Dragonair, Ninetales, and Alolan Sandshrew

Dragonair, while not a fully evolved Pokémon, is superb for the Kanto Cup. Dragonite, Dragonair’s fully evolved form, is much better suited for the Ultra or Master League. It has a worthwhile fast move that can put some heavy pressure on the opponent, along with a Water-type and another Dragon-type charged move capable of being spammed quite a bit. For backup, we’re going to recommend Ninetales to protect against Ice-types, and then Alolan Sandshrew for your last choice, given its good defenses.

Dragonair: Dragon breath (fast move), aqua tail, and dragon pulse

Ninetales: Fire spin (fast move), weather ball (Fire-type), and psyshock

Alolan Sandshrew: Powder snow (fast move), ice punch, and bulldoze

Electrode, Blastoise, and Venusaur

On the final team, we’re going to recommend Electrode, an Electric-type Pokémon, that we believe serves as a better switch Pokémon than as the lead. For your lead, try using Blastoise, a bulky Water-type Pokémon capable of withstanding plenty of damage. You can swap in Electrode or Venusaur to protect against any of its weaknesses. Both Blastoise and Venusaur have superb fast attacks that they can spam, increasing their overall charged move consistency, and both have a reliable moveset.